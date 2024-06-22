Bill Maher panics as Biden sheds support among key voting blocs: His 'pandering' is 'not working'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher was unsettled by recent polls showing President Biden losing support among key voting blocs despite all his "pandering" ahead of the November election.

"People seem to be saying we care about the pocketbook issues," Maher said during a panel discussion on Friday. "This is across the lines of race, of gender. Everybody seems to be saying the same thing. It's inflation. It's pocketbook issues. It's things like that, that hit us every day, in our everyday lives. And you guys are talking about Ukraine, and Gaza, and Israel and democracy. I really think democracy is on the line. It just doesn't seem to connect with the people."

"I mean, I could go through the stats here of the people he's losing. It's a little scary because he's losing the people who are supposed to be the ones in the Democratic camp," he exclaimed.

The HBO star first highlighted how only "45%" of Hispanic voters are backing Biden compared to the 39% supporting former President Trump despite Biden's recent executive order allowing permanent residency for illegal migrants who are married to U.S. citizens, noting that Biden had "59%" support among Hispanics in 2020.

He stressed that "pandering" was "not working."

"He went to Morehouse. He said, ‘What is democracy if you have to be 10 times better than anyone else to get a fair shot?' That seemed like pandering to me. Black voters under 50. He led by 80 points in 2020. Now, by 37. Still a lot, but he's lost 43 points off the key constituency!" Maher said.

"Student loans. He's forgiven $144 billion in student loans. Only 36% of student debt holders like it! I mean, if you can't win the people you're pandering to," Maher continued. "I mean, I get it. Politics is somewhat about pandering. That's not even an insult. You're supposed to do what people want to a certain degree, also be a leader. But if you're not winning these groups, and he's lost 8% off women since 2020. And yet I read in the polls, he pulled ahead this week. Explain that to me."

After reiterating his belief that identity politics "doesn't work," Maher pointed to Trump's "23-point edge" among Hispanics on the issue of border security.

"I feel like this is another of those issues where the Democrats trying to be so unracist are actually kind of racist," Maher said, "because they don't they don't seem to see Latinos as Americans. But they care about border security too. They're here."

Maher appeared to tip his hat to Trump's "pandering" to voters at a Las Vegas rally when promising to eliminate taxes on tips in the critical battleground state of Nevada where huge swaths of the population work in the service industry. He also praised Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who he said should be running for president, for mass-pardoning 175,000 marijuana convictions.

"Biden could do it," Maher said, later adding, "That's not a pander… it's just good common sense and politics."

Maher previously scorched Democrats for their constant "pandering" to minority groups for votes, telling them the time of relying on "identity politics" to win elections is over.

"I do give a s--- about who wins the next election. And outdated racial pandering is one reason Democrats lose elections," Maher told viewers in March. "When Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi put on Kente cloth, I don't think it earned them one vote for their powerful, emotional ties to Ghana."