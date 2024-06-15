Bill Maher sounds alarm on immigration chaos: It'll get Dems 'f---ed on Election Day'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher continued offering his dire warning to Democrats on the issue of immigration, insisting they'll be "f---ed" in November following this week's European election results.

Voters in Europe, particularly in Germany and France roundly rejected far-left policies in the European Union Parliament elections, where immigration was top of mind as the crisis has unfolded in recent years.

"Voters again for the European Parliament said we do not like this much immigration," Maher said.

BILL MAHER PANS BIDEN'S BORDER PIVOT AS A PRE-ELECTION ‘HAIL MARY’ THAT WON'T WORK

The HBO star then quoted The Atlantic's David Frum, who warned "If liberals insist that enforcing borders is a job only fascists will do, then voters will hire fascists to do what liberals won't."

"Voters keep saying over and over again we are not comfortable with this level of immigration. I understand why. It doesn't make you a racist to say that," Maher said.

BILL MAHER CALLS OUT CAITLIN CLARK'S TEAMMATES NOT RUSHING TO DEFEND HER: ‘WOMEN ARE CATTY’

He then took a dig at Democratic California Senator Alex Padilla, who said in response to President Biden's border executive order "By reviving Trump's asylum ban, Biden has undermined American values."

"And then they all stand back and go, 'We don't want to be called a racist. So we will not make a move on to immigration.' It's going to get them f---ed on Election Day. It's happening. It's happening in Europe right now. That proves it in Europe, and it's going to happen here in America. It happened with Brexit. It's going to happen again," Maher insisted.

One of his guests, writer Joel Stein, pushed back, saying there's a "real moral reason" to allow migrants into the U.S.

"At any number?" Maher asked.

"No, no," Stein responded.

"But that's their point," Maher exclaimed.

BILL MAHER STRUGGLES WHETHER TRUMP SHOULD GO TO JAIL FOLLOWING GUILTY VERDICT: ‘MAGA NATION WILL GO NUTS’

Maher went on to cite a poll that showed "64% of Latinos" support giving the president authority to shut down the border and that "62% of registered voters" would deport all illegal immigrants in the U.S.

"Yeah, people hate immigrants," Stein reacted.

"They don't hate immigrants!" Maher fired back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, Maher panned President Biden's border executive order, chalking it up as a pre-election "Hail Mary" that won't work.

"If Biden loses this election, it's going to be because of two things: He's old… and immigration," Maher said. "I mean, just on a political level, I don't think they could have handled it worse.

Maher later said, "The question that Democrats don't seem to be able to have the balls to answer is just how many is too many? And like, infinity is the answer- if you don't give that answer, you're a racist. That's their essential problem with this issue."