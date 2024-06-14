Bill Maher unloads: 'How come it's okay for the left to hate the Jews?'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher put a spotlight on the lack of condemnation of the growing antisemitism that has erupted on the left in comparison to the country's response to the infamous 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

"I got a question. How come it's okay for the left to hate the Jews?" Maher asked on Friday night. "Because, obviously, if this was the people at Charlottesville doing this, wouldn't there be a bigger outcry?"

CNN contributor Ana Navarro responded by saying it's not an "apples to apples" comparison, saying that the "images" of dead children in Gaza are a major factor in the left's activism. But writer Joel Stein insisted the college students currently protesting have "more power" than the "tiki torch IT guys" that were marching in Charlottesville.

"If the people in Charlottesville who were chanting ‘Jews won't replace us,’ I mean, that's bad. It's not as bad as ‘Death to.' That's not deplorable?" Maher exclaimed.

"It's absolutely terrible," Navarro responded.

"Okay, well, if one side is deplorables and the other side does something that's- I mean, if I was a Holocaust survivor, and I guess there's not many of those left, but if I was, I would choose ‘Jews will not replace us’ over 'Death to Zionists," Maher said.

"There's no condemnation like there was with Charlottesville," he later added.

There were several antisemitic incidents that occurred in recent days. Last Saturday, violent anti-Israel protests took place outside the White House where a Hamas headband-wearing agitator held up a bloodied mask of President Biden's face.

On Monday, protesters chanted "Long live the intifada" outside a Nova Music Festival Exhibition in New York City memorializing the victims of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

On Wednesday, the home of Jewish officials with the Brooklyn Museum was vandalized with red paint and a banner hanged reading "white-supremacist Zionist."

Also this week, a video of anti-Israel protesters swarming a New York City car went viral showing them chanting "Raise your hand if you're a Zionist. This is your chance to get out."