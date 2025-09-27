Expand / Collapse search
Bill Maher

Bill Maher explores connection between internet memes and recent political violence

The late-night host consulted an internet researcher on memes after the gunman in the deadly Dallas ICE facility shooting left an anti-ICE message

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
Bill Maher discusses internet memes to find out why young people are 'inspired to kill' Video

Bill Maher discusses internet memes to find out why young people are 'inspired to kill'

'Real Time' host Bill Maher consulted an internet culture researcher on memes to understand what motivates young people to commit acts of violence.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher asked an internet culture researcher Friday about memes to understand how people get "inspired to kill." 

Memes, or "historical documents" with various interpretations, were engraved on the shell casings of late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, "Real Time" guest Aidan Walker said.

Kirk’s accused killer etched gamer-inspired and antifascist messaging on his casings, including, "Hey, fascist! Catch!" and a reference to a World War II anthem.

"But [memes] take on new meanings, I mean this is part of why people get inspired to kill," Maher said. "Because they get insulted by them, right? They get hurt by them. They have a meaning that a lot of us older people are not getting, correct?" 

An anti-Charlie Kirk flyer with a mugshot of Tyler Robinson

Suspected assassin Tyler James Robinson, (L) and a John Brown Gun Club recruiting poster with a nod to the alleged killer found on the Georgetown University campus on Sept. 24, 2025.  (Fox News)

The discussion came in the wake of Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a Dallas I.C.E. facility, where one detainee was killed, and two others were wounded before the shooter took his own life. The gunman reportedly left behind a bullet casing inscribed with the phrase "anti-ICE." 

He was almost "murdering ironically," Maher considered. 

"I mean, that’s a place society has never been," Maher continued. "Yes, young men are bad and fumbling to get women to agree to what they want to do. But it was never like this. We never had the term incel [involuntarily celibate]." 

A lot of memes can also be ironic, Walker explained.

Five rounds, one of which says "Anti-ICE" in blue letters on it.

FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators recovered these rounds from the scene in Dallas where a gunman opened fire on the local ICE field office on Sept. 24, 2025.  (FBI)

"In a way it’s a little bit like dog whistle…they’re so layered in, you know, I don’t really mean this, but you can put this sort of anti-social or hateful idea behind that," he described.

The 26-year-old researcher attributed problematic anti-social behavior to not just an affordability crisis but a "crisis of meaning." 

"You have a lot of especially young people who don’t see a future for themselves, who feel lonely, who feel alienated," he discussed. "And they congregate in these online spaces sort of outside of the mainstream where they feel like that online world is more important than their real world."

wifi iphones smartphones

Friends holding phones (Cyberguy.com)

Walker went on to share "the way out" that he says gives him hope.

"It’s giving people those social bonds… giving everybody the shot at dignity and the shot at being seen in our culture," he said. 

While Republicans like Vice President JD Vance blame "left-wing political radicalization" for recent violence, Maher didn’t mince words in his closing monologue for those arguing the Left is "more approving" of it:

"You keep saying the Left is more approving of political violence – well who do you think that’s going to be aimed at?" Maher asked. "I know it feels exhilarating to make the liberals cry their liberal tears after they made you feel disrespected and looked down on flown over and called the nutty ones. But come on, I thought you were the tough guys. Get over it."

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment. Follow her on X @StephSamsel.

