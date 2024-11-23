Bill Maher clashes with Neil deGrasse Tyson for refusing to admit men's sports advantage over women

"Real Time" host Bill Maher clashed with liberal scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson over his refusal to say that men have a physical advantage over women in sports, insisting he's "part of the problem."

The exchange began when Maher put a spotlight on the ousting of Scientific American's editor-in-chief over her viral attacks on Trump voters.

However, Maher thought the magazine's real "scandal" was a piece it published last year claiming "Inequity between male and female athletes is a result not of inherent biological differences between the sexes but of biases in how they are treated in sports."

"That's nuts, and it sure ain't scientific," Maher reacted. "And it's in Scientific American. And that's why the Democrats lost the election."

The famed astrophysicist responded by letting out a big belly laugh.

"It's true," Maher doubled down.

"Bill, every 20 minutes on your platform, you come up with another reason why the Democrats lost," Tyson said.

"That's not true. First of all, you don't watch this show, so you don't know," Maher fired back. "I know you don't and it's okay, but you talk as if you do and you f---in' don't. And that's okay, just don't bulls--- me. That's the one thing people can't ever do on this show is bulls--- me."

"Engage in the idea here," Maher then said. "What I'm asking is Scientific American is saying basically that the reason why a WNBA team can't beat the Lakers is because of societal biases."

"What you're saying is not ‘Scientific American says that,’ an editor for Scientific American says that who no longer has the job," Tyson pushed back. "So don't indict a 170-year-old magazine because somebody-"

"Ok, this is called Scientific American!" Maher exclaimed. "And they're printing something-"

"Because someone who enters the cesspool that is social media and then participates in that exchange. Let's talk about science!" Tyson said.

"Why can't you just say this is not scientific and that Scientific American should do better?" Maher asked.

"Well, does she still have her job?" Tyson countered.

"Not because of this!" Maher shouted. "I said the scandal is not her tweet… you don't see a problem here?"

"Long distance swimming, women might actually have the advantage, you look into that," Tyson responded.

"Yeah, maybe long distance swimming… Well, I'm gonna file you under ‘part of the problem,’" Maher jokingly told him.

Later on during the panel discussion, Maher remained dumbfounded at Tyson's refusal to budge on the subject.

"I can't get a scientist to say that Scientific American, the magazine, as so many institutions, have been ideologically captured by this very, very far-left wing to the point where they're denying stuff that is just obvious to the naked eye," Maher said.

"He wouldn't actually address the substance!" journalist Andrew Sullivan reacted. "And people aren't stupid. They see them making these [statements], and they see Democrats refusing- and liberals refusing to disown them. Why? What is Neil afraid of? I know what he's afraid of. He's afraid of some massive social media mob coming out and calling him- he's a sexist bigot and all the rest of it. We have to get over that!"

"It's insane," Maher agreed. "And people see that and they go 'Well then I can't trust you on anything else.' I mean, look at that ad that Kamala Harris- that Trump ran against her about the transgender in prison thing, like, 'We're gonna pay for prisoners to get a transgender operations' that affects like three people in the world. But she wouldn't say 'That was dumb. I just wouldn't do that anymore.' And people go, 'Well, then I just can't trust you on anything else.'"

Maher's spat with Tyson continued during his online "Overtime" segment after the scientist took a swipe at the host suggesting he didn't believe "science matters" while discussing vaccines.

"Actually, you’re the guy who doesn’t understand why the [WNBA] team can’t beat the Lakers, so I don’t know, you’re supposed to be the scientist and you couldn’t even admit that!" Maher shouted. "This is not your field, you’re not a doctor."

"I'm a scientist! Excuse me," an offended Tyson reacted.

"That’s not a doctor! When I have a goiter on Uranus, I’ll call you," Maher added.