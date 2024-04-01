Bill Gates' money behind 'perverse' curriculum teaching math instruction is 'White supremacy'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Billionaire Bill Gates has invested billions of dollars in education over the years, notably bolstering far-left ideas, including assertions that mathematics instruction is "White supremacy" and children are born sexual.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funded a curriculum called "A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction," which is run by The Education Trust-West. The organization listed the Gates Foundation under its acknowledgment section for the curriculum on their website stating, "We also wish to thank the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their generous financial support of this project."

The curriculum from The Education Trust-West titled "Dismantling Racism in Mathematics Instruction" offers tips and tricks to educators to turn mathematicians in K-12 schools into "antiracist math educators"

It also offered "Exercises for educators to reflect on their own biases to transform their instructional practice."

Teachers have a central role in "deconstructing racism in mathematics" and "dismantling white supremacy in math classrooms by making visible the toxic characteristics of white supremacy culture with respect to math," the group states.

Parents Defending Education's Nicole Neily told Fox News Digital that Gates' funding the math equity programs is "perverse," especially given the success he derived from proficiency in the subject.

"It's awful. I mean, [the part where it says] showing your answer in math class is White supremacy culture. I have to take a step back and think – the people who are teaching this, is that what they're teaching their own children? I have to think not," she said.

About 40% of Gates' K-12 education budget goes into math, according to Education Week. In 2022, the Gates Foundation announced over $1 billion in funds for math education.

In addition to funding math education initiatives, the Gates Foundation also provides funds for social and emotional learning (SEL) , a billion-dollar industry in K-12 education which claims to develop students' self-awareness, self-control and interpersonal skills.

According to the Gates Foundation website, it provided $500,000 in November 2020 for a curriculum developed at Yale University, called RULER, with lessons probing into the student's emotions, personal relationships, traumas, beliefs and psychological triggers. The stated purpose of the grant was "to support the growth of RULER in the 2020-21 school year."

One section of the curriculum focused on teaching students to recognize societal norms and rules, and how those can be defied: "Make sure to explain that even though we call these patterns 'rules,' we do not need to follow them."

The curriculum encouraged kids to "see red" on their "mood meters," to be enraged by social justice issues and said educators should bring inflammatory images into the classroom to cultivate the rage among their students. It further asked teachers to "nudge" children into feelings of anger by using emotionally-charged imagery.

"[E]mploy strategies to nudge your students towards feeling red when you are preparing to discuss topics such as injustice. To shift your students into the red, consider showing them controversial photographs or news headlines, or consider prompting them with a thought-provoking topic where they are required to choose a side," the materials said.

A spokesperson for Yale's Center for Emotional Intelligence told Fox News Digital the RULER program hasn't been funded by the Gates Foundation since the 2020-2021 grand period and that the curriculum cited above is not part of the current curriculum.

Parents raised concerns the Gates-funded curriculum was turning kids into raging social justice activists through emotional manipulation.

Neily said it was "like psychological experimentation on kids."

"Where is the evidence for this, right, that putting children into a state of emotional distress can make them learn better. I think it's sick that they're doing this to little kids," she told Fox News Digital.

The Gates Foundation has also funded $80 million to the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) – a separate entity from the U.S. nonprofit – which wields significant influence on global sex education. The NGO comprises 120 independent organizations in over 146 countries and has received – including its European network.

A sex education toolkit released in 2017 showed an insight into how the NGO teaches sex education. It said sex educators should have an "Understanding of young people as sexual beings ."

It also raised the topic of "commercial sex work."

"Sexual activity may be part of different types of relationships, including dating, marriage or commercial sex work, among others," IPPF said about sex education children under 10 should be taught.

Children under 10 should also be told, "As you grow up, you might start to be interested in people with diverse gender identities ," the toolkit said.

The IPPF suggested in multiple instances that children are born sexual .

Children under 10 should be taught that "Sexuality is a part of you from the moment you are born. Your sexuality develops and changes throughout your life."

Fox News Digital reached out to Education Trust-West and Gates Foundation for comment and did not immediately receive a response.