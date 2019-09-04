New York lawmaker calls on Bill de Blasio to quit 2020 campaign and resign as mayor

As 2020 presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio continues his bid for the White House, Republican State Assemblyman Mike LiPetri called on him to fold up his campaign and resign as mayor of New York City.

"We actually care about our dignity and it's embarrassing right now for New York state [and] New York City," he said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. "[De Blasio's] gone. Homelessness is rampant. Criminals are emboldened. Police are disrespected."

LiPetri cited a New York Post article claiming de Blasio only spent seven hours at city hall in the month of May - when he launched his presidential campaign - and said he should step aside, and let someone else run the city.

"I'm shocked he even logged that many hours at city hall," he said. "Not only [should he] withdraw from the presidential campaign... but on top of it, he should resign from being mayor because he doesn't care about the people."

LiPetri also accused de Blasio of running for president to distract from his failed mayoral policies and said New Yorkers never wanted to see him run in the first place.

"It's frankly a smokescreen to distract from the poor job he's doing as mayor," he said. "You say he's campaigning but, at the same time, he's over in Nevada vacationing on the campaign donations he gets. So which one is it really?"

LiPetri added, "The only time he really unites New York City is for his presidential campaign where everybody agrees that -- don't run, please don't do this."