Biden skewered for claiming Republicans call for ‘defunding the police department’: 'Bad standup routine'

President Biden slammed ‘MAGA Republicans’ during a speech at the Finishing Trades Institute in Pennsylvania, and personalities across social media skewered him for it.

Biden gave a speech at a union training center in Philadelphia, where he contrasted his campaign agenda against Republican priorities.

"I just laid out the bulk of my budget," Biden said to the audience. "Republicans in Congress should do the same thing. Then we can sit down and see where we disagree."

During the speech he called out his opposition and appeared to slam the Trump-supporting base of the Republican Party. "MAGA Republicans are calling for defunding the police department," he claimed.

A variety of commentators on the Twitter platform condemned the president’s rhetoric as either uninformed or dishonest.

Former House candidate and author Josh Barnett commented, "all he does is lie...no MAGA Republican ever said to defund police!!! but we did say defund the crooked FBI til they stop attacking Americans for political retaliation."

"At this point, there are only two options," Washington Examiner columnist Ian Haworth theorized. "1) He honestly believes these things, and therefore doesn’t have a grasp on reality. 2) He knows he’s lying through his teeth and doesn’t give a f***. Neither of these are good, y’all."

Defense attorney David Wohl espoused the former conclusion about Biden, "He's basically a zombie. He has no clue what he's saying. Belongs in a rest home."

"I would not put it past Brandon to have Fetterwoman be his VP," another attorney, Joseph D. McBride tweeted.

PJ Media columnist Ryan Ledendecker tweeted, "Dementia is so sad, yet fascinating to observe in real-time."

Veteran and Twitter personality James Bradley wrote, "It’s like a bad standup routine at this point. All you can do is laugh."

Multiple users suggested Biden was being deliberately deceptive about police policy.

"Pathological liar, confirmed," podcast host Kyle Becker wrote.

Columnist Liz Peek tweeted, "Have we ever had a more dishonest president than @JoeBiden?"

Software developer Brad Perniciaro wrote, "In blue cities, yes let’s do it. Give them what they want."

"Man this dude is so bad at this…" X-Games athlete Paul Thacker commented.