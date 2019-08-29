Watch: Joe Biden says he doesn't know new British Prime Minister, jokes he 'looks like Donald Trump'

Former Vice President Joe Biden admitted Friday that he doesn't know who the United Kingdom's prime minister is -- but drew some laughs when he likened the leader's physical appearance to President Trump's.

“I know every one of these leaders except I don’t know the new prime minister of England. He looks like Donald Trump, I don’t know," Biden told a crowd.

It's unclear whether Biden was joking or not. He was referring to Boris Johnson, one of the driving forces behind Brexit and the new leader of one of the United States' most important allies.

The comment from Biden came amid increased scrutiny of the former vice president's public comments in the wake of a string of recent gaffes.

He campaign was hit by another on Thursday, when The Washington Post reported Biden fabricated a touching war story that he told on the campaign trail -- apparently combining facts from three different events to create one story.

"In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony," the Post reported.

Biden was quick to respond to the allegation on Thursday, speaking to the Post's Cape Up podcast. “I was making the point how courageous these people are, how incredible they are, this generation of warriors, these fallen angels we’ve lost,” he said. “I don’t know what the problem is. What is it that I said wrong?”

Earlier in August, Biden appeared to forget the name of former President Barack Obama, the man he ran alongside in two elections and served under for eight years. He also seemed to forget what state he was in while campaigning in New Hampshire.

"I’ve been here a number of times ... I love this place," Biden said when asked for his impression of the town of Keene, N.H. "Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” he asked.