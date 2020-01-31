Biden campaign spokeswoman pressed by Ed Henry on Hunter Biden and Burisma

A spokeswoman for the Biden campaign faced tough questioning from Fox News' Ed Henry Friday over the vice president's son's past business dealings in Ukraine, as she insisted that Joe Biden's position in the White House was not used for financial gain.

"This is the equation of Donald Trump's significant impeachable wrongdoing with something that not a single person has suggested Joe Biden used to his advantage or to his son's advantage. These are not equivalent arguments," said Kate Bedingfield, communications director for the Biden campaign, on "America's Newsroom."

"This is exactly what Trump wants. He wants you guys to carry this forward and to suggest that somehow Vice President Biden did something wrong when in fact, nothing could be farther from the truth," she added.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of the most moderate Democrats in Washington, said earlier this week that he would be open to calling Hunter Biden as a witness in the Trump impeachment trial.

Manchin said that he believed the younger Biden might have information that could be relevant to the impeachment inquiry and that it would be improper for the Senate to shield somebody from scrutiny in the trial just because of their party. Witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, are unlikely to be called, as Republican senators appear to have enough votes to block additional testimony.

Henry asked Bedingfield about a comment from Biden at an Iowa campaign event in which he stated that "character is on the ballot" in the November election.

"What kind of character did the vice president show when Barack Obama had him overseeing Ukrainian policy and yet one of the vice president's sons was making over $83,000 a month from a Ukrainian gas company? What kind of character was that?" Henry asked.

Bedingfield responded that Biden showed "unassailable character" and "not a single person" has suggested during the impeachment proceeding that Biden did anything other than carry out the foreign policy interests of the United States by trying to "root out corruption" in Ukraine.

Henry pushed back that career diplomat George Kent testified to the House that in 2015, he raised his concern about Hunter Biden's board position at Ukraine gas company Burisma and a "potential conflict of interest."

"He also testified that the vice president's office blew it off, they didn't respond, they didn't care about the conflict," Henry stated.

Bedingfield countered by pointing to testimony from former Ukraine envoy Kent Volker, who called Joe Biden "a man of integrity" who "did nothing but his job."

"This is an attempt, pure and simple, by Donald Trump to smear Joe Biden, suggest there is some sort of ethical issue here when there isn't, to do everything in his power to try and prevent Joe Biden from being the nominee. Because he knows if Joe Biden is the nominee, he's going to beat him," she answered.

