Tomi Lahren rips Beyoncé and Jay-Z for 'disrespectful and downright disgraceful behavior' at Super Bowl

Beyoncé and Jay-Z drew widespread criticism for remaining seated during Demi Lovato's performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, and Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren had some thoughts about that.

"Beyoncé and Jay-Z sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars, fans, and a lifestyle most could never even dream of. It sounds rough," said Lahren on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts" on Monday.

"Maybe they should seat themselves in a country that affords them more freedom and success," she continued.

In images obtained by TMZ, the world-famous couple, worth an estimated combined total of $1.4 billion, appeared to stay in their seats while others around them stood during the national anthem.

"They both choose to live in the United States of America. But for the life of me, I don't know why," questioned Lahren, comparing the Carters to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and calling their behavior, "disrespectful and downright disgraceful."

"Now I'll explain to the Carters what I have many times explained to their America-hating counterpart. Colin 'Crybaby -- couldn't make a team' Kaepernick," she said.

"It's this nation and the men and women of every race and ethnicity who have fought for it that protects your right to even hate the country that affords you those rights," she explained.

"Now, don't get me wrong. You have the freedom to act like jerks. But I have the freedom to express what millions of hardworking and America-loving patriots think of your little stunt.

"Understand this -- we stand for the flag and the anthem, not because this country is perfect or without flaws. We stand for that flag and anthem to honor those who fought, died and came home under that flag.

"Show some freakin' respect and gratitude because for some that flag means everything -- enough worth dying for. And you can't stand?

"Tomorrow you can go back to rapping your filthy lyrics and flying in your private jets adorned in jewels and designer clothing," Lahren concluded. "But meanwhile, those who fight to protect this nation will be out there protecting and defending you and me, as they do every day and every minute of the year."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.