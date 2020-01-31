Exclusive: Simulated security takedown outside Super Bowl with Customs and Border Patrol

When thousands of fans descend on Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2 for Super Bowl LIV, they will be protected by multiple law enforcement agencies and the Department of Homeland Security.

Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren went on an exclusive ride-along with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, which is the federal law enforcement arm of the Department of Homeland Security and is tasked with securing the land, air, and sea around the big game.

"Most Americans know what U.S. Customs and Border Patrol does at our border but what many don’t realize is they are also in charge of protecting the single largest event in our country -- the Super Bowl," said Lahren in Fox Nation's "Super Secure: Protecting The Big Game."

Adding to the difficulty of securing the area around Hard Rock Stadium is the fact that the venue is so close to the Atlantic Ocean.

CBP's Air and Marine Operations (AMO) has to be prepared to identify, stop and potentially board any vessels in the area that they deem to be potential threats, and they showed Lahren how that would work in a simulated stop of a fishing boat.

"So we're heading out to do kind of a mock intercept, so can you tell me what we're going to see and how this process is going to go?" Lahren asked AMO Marine Interdiction Agent, Alex Rodriguez.

"Our air assets are going to go in to identify a target?" said Rodriguez, in reference to Black Hawk helicopters monitoring the area.

"We utilize our Black Hawk to be the eyes in the sky for the overall interdiction effort," he continued. "They have the means of stopping that vessel as well."

"There's going to be a lot of overwhelming force. You'll see that it's going to compel them to stop. And if he doesn't, we have means to actually mitigate that as well."

"Our nation’s largest event requires the largest and most secure force possible. Luckily we have the best at the forefront and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol makes sure that fans coming to Miami are safe," Lahren concluded.

