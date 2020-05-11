Ben Shapiro blasts Obama response to Flynn dismissal motion as 'high-handed garbage'

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro reacted to former President Barack Obama’s recent comment that the “rule of law is at risk” after the Justice Department moved to drop its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"That sort of high-handed garbage coming from Obama is nothing new," the "Ben Shapiro Show" host said Monday.

ANDY MCCARTHY: OBAMA INVOLVEMENT IN FLYNN CASE SHOULD BE 'ASSUMPTION,' NOT 'THEORY'

"I'm sorry, he was a joke when he was president," Shapiro added. "He was constantly, in high-handed language, doing exactly the same sort of tribalizing activity with regard to American politics he accuses others of."

Obama reportedly made the comment in a private web video chat with former members of his administration as new details of the Flynn investigation raise questions about what the 44th president knew about the case in the final days of his administration. A recording of the chat was obtained by Yahoo News Friday evening.

"The news over the last 24 hours, I think, has been somewhat downplayed — about the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn," Obama said, "and the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free."

REP. COLLINS RESPONDS TO OBAMA: FLYNN WAS UNFAIRLY TARGETED BECAUSE THEY WANTED TO 'GET TRUMP'

"The fact is," Shapiro said, "from what we understand, Obama was in the loop on what his team was doing .... and then he's talking about corruption inside the Trump DOJ for killing a prosecution that was obviously malicious in intent?"

"When you spent your entire political career being immune to slings and arrows, it's pretty easy to throw stones." — Ben Shapiro, 'The Ben Shapiro Show'

Shapiro called Obama's perception of his own presidency "wildly skewed."

"When the Barack Obama FBI and Barack Obama DOJ were working together with the tacit assumption that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia," he said, "and then they are willing to bend virtually every rule in order to pursue that line of attack?"

"Pretty wild stuff from Barack Obama," Shapiro concluded, "but ... when you spent your entire political career being immune to slings and arrows, it's pretty easy to throw stones."

Fox News' Edmund DeMarch contributed to this report.