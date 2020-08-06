Ben Shapiro warns Biden 'falling apart' after bizarre interview, would be 'ripped up and down' if Republican

Joe Biden is completely "falling apart" and Democrats are going to have to face the music sooner or later, Ben Shapiro warned Thursday.

Discussing Biden's incoherent statements during an interview at the virtual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, "The Ben Shapiro Show" host told listeners that the presumptive Democratic nominee sounded like "a normal person after they've had a bunch of Ambien."

"He is just falling apart. It is perfectly obvious to anyone ... that Joe Biden is just mentally inept," Shapiro said. "He can't string sentences together anymore."

During the interview, Biden rebuked CBS correspondent Errol Barnett for asking the former vice president if he had taken a cognitive test, claiming the question was similar to asking Barnett if he was using cocaine.

Biden later raised eyebrows when NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro pressed the former vice president about whether he would "re-engage" with Cuba as president, something suggested would have an impact on Cuban-American voters in Florida.

"Yes, yes," Biden responded. "And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

The Trump campaign was quick to respond, tweeting "Uhh... did Joe Biden just say that Black people are all the same?"

Biden stumbled over his words at other points in the interview, fueling additional speculation about his mental stamina and acuity.

"Joe Biden over the last 48 hours, he has just fallen all over himself," Shapiro said. "The guy is not with us and it's literally every other word that comes out his mouth is incoherent.

"What we are seeing now is simply age manifest," he went on. "It doesn't mean that he's completely senile. It does mean that his faculties have begun to degrade. You can see it in real time. He says weird thing after weird thing ... and if Trump can hold himself together for more than five seconds, a lot of the focus in this campaign is going to shift to Joe Biden."

Shapiro described Biden as "lucky" that the coronavirus pandemic allowed him to scrap many campaign events and remain sequestered in his Delaware home, arguing that "if this person were out there on the campaign trail, this would be all the footage, wall-to-wall, all the time."

"He's not speaking English guys, he is not," Shapiro told listeners. "It is perfectly fair to point this out because what it really means is that whoever he picks as his VP is gonna be president. That is not an absurd contention, nor is it an agist contention," he asserted. " He is just not fully there."

Shapiro then attacked the media for largely protecting the former vice president, arguing that "if you just reversed the parties, he'd be getting ripped up and down for the kind of crap that comes out of his mouth on a daily basis."

However, he concluded, "It certainly is not going to work for Democrats whistling past the graveyard ... with Joe Biden going around basically pretending he's perfectly fine and we can all see that he is basically bumping into the furniture."

Fox News' Caleb Parke contributed to this report.