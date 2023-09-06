Behar's personal swipe at Trump official makes co-host grimace: 'Unfortunately he has two children'

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grimaced after fellow co-host Joy Behar took a shot at a former Trump official during the show on Wednesday. This all occurred while discussing a viral TikTok video about being single at the age of 29.

"My favorite is that Stephen Miller, the architect of family separation weighed in on this, about how children are the most important thing, unless they're migrants, I guess, or unless they are not his favorite type of children. Stephen Miller, remember him?" she said. "And you know what, unfortunately he has two children himself, and I'm just saying that."

Griffin, who worked for both then-Vice President Mike Pence, as well as then-President Donald Trump, turned to the camera and grimaced, before the other hosts weighed in. Miller worked as a policy adviser and director of speechwriting for the Trump administration and has continued to be an outspoken supporter of the former president.

"Not only doesn't everyone want children, but as a woman I remember being 28, with two Chihuahuas, single and a woman was trying to help me, and she said to me, ‘Don’t wait to have kids.’ And I remember thinking she meant it well, but I thought, ‘You think I’m just sitting here chilling?’ Like, I would like those things and I don’t have them, but women have a biological clock that hopefully with some technology it’s very privileged to be able to do some of those things. But you can prolong it to keep telling women that. Like, she even admits throughout the video she feels that pressure. That doesn’t help anyone," Haines said.

The show discussed the viral TikTok video of a single woman who discussed why she enjoyed her childless lifestyle, which ruffled the feathers of some online right-wing commentators, including Miller.

"Here's what your Saturday morning looks like when you’re single at 29 and you don’t have a kid running around the house. I didn’t rise from my bed until 10:15. Every time I thought I should probably get up and do something, I thought, why, nobody is making me," the person who made the TikTok said.

The woman in the video said she might re-watch the "Real Housewives of New York," and said the "effortlessness" of her life pays off when she's hard on herself for not being where "society" tells her to be at this point in her life.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she believed women shouldn't be married or have children before the age of 30.

Haines added that Miller and others should focus on lowering the cost of childcare and working on paid family leave.

"They don't want to do that," Behar chimed in.

Co-host Ana Navarro also took a swipe at Miller towards the end of the segment and said she was "amazed" somebody would "procreate" with him.