Joy Behar hopes Trump doesn't die too soon because he'll be 'martyred'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Tuesday that she hopes former president Donald Trump doesn't die too soon because "he'll be martyred in some way," and that he needs to "fade away."

Behar noted that Trump's parents died at 88 and 93 and said he had "good genes" after highlighting how former Republican lawmaker Peter Meijer said during an interview that some Republicans are "privately waiting for Trump to drop dead" so that he doesn't weigh down the Republican Party.

"His mother died at 88 and his father was 93. So they might be waiting awhile. Because he has good genes in that family. So he's not dying so fast, but anyway, I don’t want him to die so fast because he would be martyred in a way. I mean he needs to fade away. That’s my fondest wish. I don’t even – you know what? I’ve gotten to the point because I’m such a good person, that I don’t even care if he doesn't go to jail," Behar said.

Her fellow co-hosts told Behar said she was "softening up."

"I'm not, its like, please God don't let him stay in office, I don't care how it works," Behar continued.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that "if he goes to jail," Trump will not run for president.

"I think he’s going to go to jail. That’s what I have said, but the Manhattan district attorney’s office just opened up another grand jury investigation, and they're presenting to the grand jury evidence of Stormy Daniels’ hush money," Hostin said. "It's a very easy case to prove."

Hostin also listed potential charges against Trump, including, "fraud and inducement."

Hostin also asked co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin what she believed Trump had on Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who said Monday that he plans to support Trump in 2024.

"So I don’t know what he has on him, but it was like a running joke among the people closest to Donald Trump, and frankly Donald Trump himself that he could do anything and Lindsey Graham would be by his side," Farah Griffin said.

Farah Griffin also said that people are "so afraid" of breaking away from Donald Trump.

"I broke away from Donald Trump. He’s called me nasty names. Just show a little shred of political courage," she said.

Behar told Farah Griffin that she "got a gig" out of breaking from Trump.

"They don't have spots on ‘The View,' you got a gig out of it," she said. "What are they going to get out of it?"