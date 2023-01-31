Expand / Collapse search
Joy Behar hopes Trump doesn't die too soon because he'll be 'martyred'

Behar said it was her 'fondest wish' for Trump to just 'fade away'

By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
'The View' co-host Joy Behar says she hopes Trump doesn't die too soon because he'll be 'martyred'

Joy Behar said Tuesday during "The View" that she hopes Donald Trump doesn't die too soon because he would be "martyred" in some way. 

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Tuesday that she hopes former president Donald Trump doesn't die too soon because "he'll be martyred in some way," and that he needs to "fade away." 

Behar noted that Trump's parents died at 88 and 93 and said he had "good genes" after highlighting how former Republican lawmaker Peter Meijer said during an interview that some Republicans are "privately waiting for Trump to drop dead" so that he doesn't weigh down the Republican Party.

"His mother died at 88 and his father was 93. So they might be waiting awhile. Because he has good genes in that family. So he's not dying so fast, but anyway, I don’t want him to die so fast because he would be martyred in a way. I mean he needs to fade away. That’s my fondest wish. I don’t even – you know what? I’ve gotten to the point because I’m such a good person, that I don’t even care if he doesn't go to jail," Behar said. 

Her fellow co-hosts told Behar said she was "softening up."

"The View" host Joy Behar says she hopes Donald Trump doesn't 

"The View" host Joy Behar says she hopes Donald Trump doesn't  (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

JOY BEHAR SAYS 'THE VIEW' CHANGED WHEN TRUMP GOT ELECTED: ‘WE USED TO HAVE MORE LAUGHS’

"I'm not, its like, please God don't let him stay in office, I don't care how it works," Behar continued. 

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that "if he goes to jail," Trump will not run for president. 

"I think he’s going to go to jail. That’s what I have said, but the Manhattan district attorney’s office just opened up another grand jury investigation, and they're presenting to the grand jury evidence of Stormy Daniels’ hush money," Hostin said. "It's a very easy case to prove." 

Hostin also listed potential charges against Trump, including, "fraud and inducement." 

Former President Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

‘THE VIEW’ HOST DECLARES BIDEN DOCUMENT SCANDAL A HUGE WIN FOR TRUMP, ‘KILLS’ MAR-A-LAGO CASE

Hostin also asked co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin what she believed Trump had on Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who said Monday that he plans to support Trump in 2024.

"So I don’t know what he has on him, but it was like a running joke among the people closest to Donald Trump, and frankly Donald Trump himself that he could do anything and Lindsey Graham would be by his side," Farah Griffin said. 

Farah Griffin also said that people are "so afraid" of breaking away from Donald Trump.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as the crowd cheers him on during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as the crowd cheers him on during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022. (REUTERS/Emily Elconin)

"I broke away from Donald Trump. He’s called me nasty names. Just show a little shred of political courage," she said. 

Behar told Farah Griffin that she "got a gig" out of breaking from Trump. 

"They don't have spots on ‘The View,' you got a gig out of it," she said. "What are they going to get out of it?"

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.