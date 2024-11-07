Expand / Collapse search
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy explains what cost Kamala Harris her campaign

Portnoy figures it's 'probably the biggest ringing indictment in the campaign'

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
Published
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reacts to President-elect Trump's victory and Vice President Kamala Harris' failed bid on 'Hannity.'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy laid out what critical blunder caused Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss against President-elect Trump in the 2024 race.

"The craziest thing is her campaign was 'turn the page,' you know, 'start a new America,' all this. Trying to distance herself from Joe Biden, who obviously they basically threw a coup, but then when the most obvious questions of all time would be asked, the most predictable questions, 'How are you different than Joe? What would you have done differently?' She couldn't get an answer," he told "Hannity" on Wednesday.  

Portnoy said not answering those questions was "probably the biggest ringing indictment in the campaign." 

'ENJOY RETIREMENT': VETERAN POLLSTER MOCKED AFTER HARRIS PREDICTION IN IOWA WAS 'SHOCKINGLY WRONG' 

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump is joined on stage by wife Melania and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance, after he finished giving his acceptance speech

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump is joined on stage by wife Melania and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance, after he finished giving his acceptance speech on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.  (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

"You know that question is coming," he explained. "You know it's on people's mind. I don't know how they didn't sit around with the smartest people they got and be — 'Hey, here's how you answer that question.' She never was able to, and it probably cost her the campaign." 

Portnoy also called out some sharp rhetoric Democrats have used against conservatives.  

"It's a nonstop assault on your senses, and they're insulting, like I said, more than half the country," he said. "At some point, they got to learn their lessons, but that was their entire campaign, essentially." 

Donald and Melania Trump greet guests at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump, arrive to speaks at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Ultimately, Portnoy said "major issues" such as crime and the border made him support Trump. 

"A lot of people are asking, like, ‘How did Trump get more votes than he got last time?’ Well, here's the answer, because people like myself, independents and moderates — the Democrats gave us no choice. The Democrats gave us no choice," Portnoy said in an Instagram video after the election. "That was the worst campaign, and their pure arrogance, and their moral superiority have driven people away. If you say you're voting for Trump, suddenly you're a Nazi, you're Hitler, you're garbage. Enough! Enough!" 