Jon Stewart rages at pollsters for inaccurate predictions amid Trump victory: 'You don't know s--- about s---'

Amid President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart scorched media and poll analysts for being wrong not only in this election, but across recent decades.

After what was frequently considered a dead heat election, Trump won a commanding victory over Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday. Late on election night, Stewart noted that while the results were still coming in, pollsters already appeared to be some of this election’s biggest losers.

"I do want to very quickly send a quick message to all the pollsters, the election pollsters. Bl-- me," the talk show host said. "I don’t ever want to [bleep] from you again. I don’t ever want to hear, ‘We’ve corrected the overcorrection.’ You don’t know s--- about s--- and I don’t care for it."

He proceeded to mock pollsters again with a silly voice saying, "’We’ll figure it out next time — oh, we were in the margin of-' Bl-- me!"

Showing visible frustration and then composing himself, Stewart suggested that, "We’re going to come out of this election we are going to make all kinds of pronouncements about what this country is and what this world is, and the truth is, we are not really going to know s---."

"I just want to point out, just as a matter of perspective, that the lessons that our pundits take away from these results that they will pronounce with certainty will be wrong, and we have to remember that," he said, before reviewing commentary from past election cycles.

Stewart recalled how ABC News host George Stephanopoulos offered glowing praise after Barack Obama’s election victory in 2008, and showed footage of the host arguing this would be "the first election of the future, really, and I think we are moving towards a post-racial America."

"Yeah, that lasted a day!" Stewart said.

He then recalled how in 2012, after President Obama won reelection, it was believed that the Republicans needed to demonstrate respect for Hispanic voters.

Stewart then played footage of Trump saying that some illegal immigrants from Mexico were rapists and bringing drugs into the country.

"Which apparently was the winning message!" Stewart replied, appearing to refer to Hispanic voters supporting Trump in this election.

Stewart then played footage of multiple commentators talking about how the country would likely favor a shift toward younger leadership.

"Need I say it?" Stewart said before showing footage of Biden accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination.

The talk show host played footage of NBC/MSNBC analyst John Heilemann saying, after Jan. 6, 2021, "When Trump leaves office on Wednesday morning, he will leave Washington a pariah," and then MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell declaring, "Donald Trump will never be allowed to set foot in the Capitol again. Never."

"My point is this…" Stewart said before cursing so long he was bleeped on his network for about 3 seconds.

After reassuring listeners that this would not be the end, he played footage of a voter saying, "I just want this nightmare to be over. I do have children and I have a cat and I will be watching with my Xanax and my bottle of Sauvignon blanc."