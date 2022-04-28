Babylon Bee skit mocks Twitter employees as sensitive, gets flagged by Twitter for ‘sensitive content’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A satirical video from The Babylon Bee mocking Twitter employees for being too sensitive was flagged by Twitter on Wednesday with a warning for "sensitive content."

The video depicts a fictional character named "Mandy" entering Twitter’s human resources office to vent about Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

"So tell me, what is it about Elon Musk buying Twitter that actually bothers you? And remember this is a safe space, there’s no judgement," the HR employee says in the comedic short.

BABYLON BEE CEO ON ELON MUSK'S TWITTER TAKEOVER: SYSTEM WAS 'RIGGED' TOWARD POPULAR NARRATIVES

"If he buys our free speech platform people will be able to have—free speech on our platform," Mandy sobs.

The HR rep proceeds to hold up various pictures and symbols as part of an inkblot test to peer inside the mind of the traumatized employee. Mandy repeatedly says she sees Nazis and Hitler in the random images. The clip ends with Mandy running out of the room screaming Musk’s name as the Tesla CEO’s face appears on random objects across the room, tormenting the young worker.

Two day after the video was posted, Babylon Bee Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann recognized the video had been flagged.

FORMER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER SUING OVER TWITTER BAN LOOKING CLOSELY AT ELON MUSK TAKEOVER

"Our video mocking Twitter employees for being too sensitive was flagged by Twitter for sensitive content," Mann said. The video, which was tweeted out by Mann on April 25 now sports a blue box that reads: "We put a warning on this Tweet because it might have sensitive content."

Last month, The Babylon Bee’s main account was suspended by Twitter for "hateful content" after naming Biden official Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, as the company’s "Man of the Year." The Babylon Bee is still suspended from the platform under current leadership until it deletes the tweet in question, according to CEO Seth Dillon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then Bee employees, including Mann and Dillon, have been tweeting out their site's content from personal accounts. They have stated they will not delete the main account's tweet that led to its suspension.