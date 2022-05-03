MSNBC guest calls the Founding Fathers 'racist jerk faces' who didn't believe in women's rights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Left-wing legal analyst and frequent MSNBC guest Elie Mystal attacked the Founding Fathers during his rant about the Supreme Court on Tuesday's "The ReidOut."

The segment included a panel bashing the leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, which described overturning the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe v. Wade. While most criticized Alito and other conservative justices for their potential rulings, Mystal attacked the U.S. Constitution itself, calling the Founding Fathers "racist misogynist jerk faces."

"Alito’s fundamental legal reasoning is that abortion is not a fundamental right because it doesn’t go back to the founding because the Founding Fathers didn’t recognize abortion as a fundamental right, and he’s right about that. The Founding Fathers didn’t recognize abortion as a fundamental right because the Founding Fathers were racist misogynist jerk faces who didn’t believe that women had any rights at all. So, of course, they didn’t believe that women had rights to their own bodies," Mystal said. "The Founding Fathers didn’t believe that marital rape was a thing, couldn’t be a thing, according to the Founding Fathers, according to Sam Alito, so that’s the history that Sam Alito is accessing."

Mystal also attacked Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, for voting to confirm some of former President Trump's Supreme Court nominees, who many suspect will vote in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.

"Look, either you believe that the Founding Fathers in their infinite wrongness were overcome by the 14th amendment which guaranteed equal protection to all people in this country or get dumped. And if you don’t believe that the 14th amendment should guarantee women rights to their own reproductive system just like a man has a right to his own reproductive system, if you don’t believe that, then we are living in a situation where women have second class citizen status. If you do believe in the 14th amendment worked, then Samuel Alito’s legal reasoning is laughable on its face and wrong," Mystal said.

In March, Mystal similarly denounced the U.S. Constitution as "actually trash," defending his previously controversial claim that the document was "not good" in his recently released book.

MSNBC host Joy Reid was also one of many liberal media pundits who freaked out over the leaked opinion.

"The Christian nationalist right is building Gilead in America and the Supreme Court is their deliberately, relentlessly, Federalist Society, Bush, Trump, McConnel-created [sic] weapon. And this is just the start. Buckle up women, LGBTQ people and people of color. We're all on the menu," Reid warned.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report