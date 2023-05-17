Arizona rep. roasts Biden for 'gaslighting' Americans on border: 'Everything they say is pretty much a lie'

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., tore into President Biden and his administration on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday after the president claimed the southern border looks "much better" as communities struggle to contain the migrant influx and six suspects on the FBI's terror watchlist are detained.

REP. ELI CRANE: It's kind of sad to say, I never thought I'd see it, but it seems like everything they say is pretty much a lie or gaslighting the American people. And I think the American people know that the truth is the exact opposite from what he's saying…

Elections have consequences and Secretary Mayorkas has shown no desire whatsoever to actually do his job. It almost seems as if this administration, this Department of Homeland Security, is hell-bent on admitting and facilitating as many illegals into this country as possible, and the American people are suffering for it.

President Biden on Sunday was asked to assess the state of the U.S.-Mexico border after the expiration of pandemic era policy Title 42 last week.

"Much better than you all expected," Biden said when asked by reporters during a bike ride near his vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware .

The president said he had no immediate plans to visit the border for doing so, he argued, would "just be disruptive."

Biden’s comments come after U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said border patrol agents have seen a 50% drop in the number of migrants crossing the border since Thursday.

Despite the Biden administration’s assurances, multiple communities have been straining their resources to deal with an influx of migrants in recent weeks.

Last week, outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an emergency declaration in response to illegal migrants being sent to her city by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

An influx of migrants has also sparked chaos in New York City, from where Mayor Eric Adams has fought with upstate counties to send busloads of asylum seekers for temporary housing, sparking contentious legal battles.

