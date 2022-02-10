Mother whose son was killed by illegal migrant blasts Biden over ‘disgusting’ home curfew program

A mother whose son was killed by an undocumented migrant ripped into Joe Biden Thursday on "Fox & Friends First," arguing that the administration’s new "home curfew" program for migrants was another example of the president abandoning his duty to protect U.S. citizens.

"Biden has done many foolish things, but this home curfew is up there as one of the dumbest," angel mom Agnes Gibboney told co-host Carley Shimkus.

The 120-day "home curfew" pilot program will reportedly launch in Houston and Baltimore, where undocumented migrants will be placed on house arrest, rather than detainment, in an effort to cut detention center costs. Between 100 and 200 single adult migrants will be enrolled in each location.

BIDEN ADMIN SEEKING TO PLACE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS UNDER HOME CURFEW INSTEAD OF DETENTION: REPORTS

"This is as crazy as giving out free crack pipes," added Gibboney.

Gibboney, who fled Budapest for Brazil during the Soviet invasion of Hungary in 1956, waited thirteen years for her family’s U.S. immigration application to be accepted before becoming a U.S. citizen. She said she was "dumbfounded" to hear about the program, noting that it was "just another step" by Biden to do away with immigration laws.

"Biden has abandoned any protections for U.S. citizens. It’s disgusting," she added.

According to an ICE notice obtained by Reuters, the program is aimed at cutting costs at detention centers, which the Biden administration has claimed will save taxpayer dollars. But, Gibboney says she isn’t buying it.

"You want to cut costs, Mr. Biden? Shut the border down and deport the illegal aliens. How’s that? It’s that simple."

Gibboney, who previously ran as a Republican in California’s 31st Congressional District in 2020, became a politician after her son was killed by an undocumented migrant back in 2002. He was shot on his own driveway while heading out to see his girlfriend.

The angel mom expressed frustration at Biden’s family separation policies and his administration’s idea to use taxpayer-funded dollars as a payment to migrants. She said that she is permanently separated from her boy because of failed U.S. immigration laws and must spend her son’s birthday every year at the cemetery.

"This is a slap in the face for every legal immigrant that ever came to this country," said Gibboney.