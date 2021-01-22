Angel mom slams Biden immigration order as 'spitting on the faces of every legal immigrant'

Agnes Gibboney, whose son Ronald da Silva was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant in 2002, told "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday that President Biden's order halting all deportations for the next 100 days is "spitting on the faces of every legal immigrant in this country."

According to Gibboney, herself a legal immigrant to the U.S. from Hungary, the practical effect of the order is that "we are no longer citizens. We are second-class citizens, and it's a disgrace."

AGNES GIBBONEY: I feel as a legal immigrant that this government is spitting on the faces of every legal immigrant in this country that contributed to this nation. As of January 20th, [the] United States officially became the socialist United States of America. We are no longer citizens. We are second-class citizens, and it's a disgrace.

We have a COVID issue in this country. We need money to to help our country. But no, let's bring thousands more into our country who are not going to be able to contribute. You know, in 1986, President Reagan gave an amnesty. Why don't we investigate those three million people and see how much they contributed to the economy of this country, see how many are in prison, see how many returned to their country of origin, and then decide if we're going to open the gate to let [in] a flood of millions of millions of people. That's going to become a burden on taxpayers. Our taxes are going to go up to maintain them. That's not right.

...

I think about him [her son] every day. Next Thursday will be his 49th birthday ... I celebrate his birthday at the cemetery. No mother or father should go to celebrate their child's birthday caressing a cold stone on the ground. He should be here so I could hug him, so he could hug me back, so he can tell me Happy Mother's Day. I buried my son a week before Mother's Day. Does anybody in Congress, does anybody ever care about it?

We went to Pelosi's office. I left a picture of my son, of his gravesite. I left my cell phone, my email. I said, 'Would you please call me?' Do you think she called me? No, I don't have representation in Congress and none of us do. This is the true fact. It's a sad fact.