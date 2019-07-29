Journalist attacked by Antifa: 'Criminal cartel' wants violent revolution, should be designated as terror organization

Journalist Andy Ngo, who was brutally attacked by Antifa members, said Monday that Republicans and President Trump are "correct" in pushing to designate the far-left group a terrorist organization.

“This will provide a framework for local authorities and, especially, federal authorities to start investigating this criminal cartel for the street thugs that they are," Ngo told "Fox & Friends."

"But in addition to the street hooliganism that we see over and over on the streets of America, this movement also has a political ideology that is agitating for a violent political revolution.”

ANTIFA-PROUD BOYS CONFRONTATION IN PORTLAND TURNS VIOLENT, CONSERVATIVE WRITER INJURED

Ngo, a conservative writer, was attacked by Antifa members during a clash with a far-right group called the “Proud Boys" last month. Ngo posted photos of himself from a hospital, with bruises, cuts, and scratches on his face and said he incurred a brain injury.

Trump posted on Twitter Saturday that designating terrorist status to Antifa is being considered after it was proposed by Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and Ted Cruz.

PORTLAND ANARCHISTS FLOOD LAWYER’S OFFICE WITH WATER AS ‘WARNING’ FOR REPRESENTING ICE UNION

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Ngo for an update on the Portland police investigation of his assault. Ngo said there have been no arrests in the four weeks since he was beaten and robbed.

"I don’t want to be cynical about the police investigation but this has been a pattern of incidents of Antifa violence in this city that never results in arrests or charges," he responded.

He went on to say, “Portland’s government system is odd...our mayor is also our police commissioner and he’s up for re-election in a city that is mostly pro-Antifa and anti-police so you can imagine the variables that are causing what we are seeing now in Portland.”

Host Steve Doocy then asked Ngo about Antifa members choosing to cover their faces when they demonstrate in the streets, making the attackers harder to identify.

"It’s because they know they’re involved in a criminal conspiracy to commit violence against citizens and properties,” Ngo responded, adding that the police chief wants to ban the face coverings, but Mayor Ted Wheeler has not come out in support of the idea.