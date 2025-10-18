Andrew Cuomo warns socialism could mean the ‘death of New York,’ courts Republican voters in mayoral bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo warned voters against socialism, saying such policies could mark the "death of New York." Cuomo argued the socialist movement is driving businesses out of the city and threatening public safety.

"It’s going to be the death of New York as we know it whether you're a Democrat or Republican," Cuomo said on "Saturday in America."

The former Democratic New York governor is locked in a three-way race with Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Throughout the race, Cuomo has positioned himself as a counter to socialist policies. He vowed to restore public safety and rebuild trust with businesses.

"New York frightened them [businesses] into going to Florida. This Democratic socialist movement – this didn't just start. This has been growing for years. And it's been very powerful in New York City," said Cuomo of the latest business exodus.

He pointed to what he called a "hostility" toward business, citing the canceled Amazon headquarters project that "socialists stopped," which he argued would have brought 25,000 jobs to the city.

"We need business. Business is the engine that drives the train. This is New York. We're the capitalist capital of the country," Cuomo said.

"We want entrepreneurs. We want talent. We want you bringing your business here. That's opportunity. That is growth. That is America."

Cuomo also criticized what he called the far-left’s "anti-police" agenda, saying it has led to increased crime and fewer officers on the streets.

"We have the lowest-level police force in modern political history because this far-left socialist mentality defunded the police," Cuomo said, pledging to add 5,000 officers if elected.

Appealing to Republican and moderate voters, Cuomo stressed that his campaign is about "saving" New York City from ideological extremes.

"To Republicans, I say, you're New Yorkers. We're all New Yorkers, and this is about the future of New York and saving New York City," he said.