Have an All-American Christmas with the Duffys on Fox Nation

Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy are inviting you into their home this holiday season along with some Fox News favorites to share their fondest Christmas memories and the traditions they see through every year.

In "All American Christmas (With the Duffys)," available now on Fox Nation, the married duo gather around their festive mantle to reveal how they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by blending traditions from their different upbringings.

"For Christians around the world, Christmas is one of the most important religious holidays of the liturgical year," "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy said. "Now that's a pretty obvious statement - but in our culture, it's actually easy to forget that Jesus is the reason for the season."

"Many traditions…may be secular, but they do similar things to [sic] what those fundamental beliefs in Christianity do: they unite us through common practices, while also pointing out that we come from different backgrounds."

The Duffys recall merging Irish, Spanish, Mexican and Catholic traditions together to create a memorable Christmas season for their nine children.

"Marriage, especially interracial marriage, is another way Christmas traditions evolve and meld into something new and beautiful," Fox News contributor and former Rep. Sean Duffy said.

The Duffy family's Fox Nation special is spun from their book "All American Christmas," which traces holiday traditions across the country with some of Fox News’ most beloved personalities.

Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhart, Lawrence Jones, Geraldo Rivera, Jesse Watters, Janice Dean, Bill Hemmer and many more will join Rachel and Sean to share their diverse holiday stories, secular traditions, and the role religion plays in their lives.

"No matter what part of the country our Fox family friends were born in or now live… [they] had a few things in common: Christmas was a time of year that all of them associated with family, food, fun and childhood memories that brought joy to their lives," Campos-Duffy said.

