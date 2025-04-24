Alex Soros trashed as difficult, 'wrong person to lead' megadonor foundation in NY Mag profile

A New York Magazine profile on Alex Soros, son of George Soros, who has been chosen to take up his father’s leadership mantle, doesn't paint the heir in a positive light.

"The real story is that every single person who knows the family knows that Alex was exactly the wrong person to lead the foundation," the New York Magazine profile on Alex Soros, published Tuesday, reads, quoting an anonymous source "with deep OSF ties."

George Soros started what the Open Society Foundations (OSF) website calls his "philanthropic network" in the mid-1980s. It eventually became OSF, which has been led by George Soros for decades. In June 2023, he passed the leadership torch to his son, Alex.

ALEX SOROS FUMES AT LEFT-WING CLIMATE GROUP OVER 'PALESTINE’ OBSESSION: ‘WHAT THE HELL’

"In private he is brooding and cerebral and has a propensity for candor and bursts of hot-temperedness," the New York Magazine piece, authored by Simon van Zuylen-Wood, says of Alex Soros, who is chair of the board of directors at OSF.

"His halting, Peter Thiel–like baritone is full of ahs and ums, and his sentences can sound like records skipping, as if he were unable to easily put into language what is clear in his mind. This slightly tortured persona has invited comparisons with his elder half-brother Jonathan, who sprang from Harvard Law School and a federal clerkship to work alongside his father in finance and philanthropy."

Van Zuylen-Wood writes that people, including OSF’s first president, Aryeh Neier, thought that Jonathan Soros, a co-founder and partner of the investment firm, One Madison Group, would be his father’s successor.

"When Soros insiders try to explain the family dynamic, they draw on the standard texts of empire and heredity," van Zuylen-Wood says. "‘Roman is Alex,’ says a former OSF senior official, referring to Roman Roy, the sardonic failson in Succession. ‘Smart but f**king impossible and not particularly interested in the details.’ Another Soros insider cites not HBO but the Gospel of Luke, casting Alex in the role of the Prodigal Son, who is rewarded with his father’s love despite his wayward years."

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Alex Soros held a fundraiser at his New York City apartment for vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, and posted photos of the event on X.

The New York Magazine piece says that Alex Soros "created a PR headache by posting photos from the event on social media, as is his custom after meeting heads of state and elected officials. (As a former OSF higher-up says, Alex likes to collect "shiny objects.")."

The piece points out that Alex Soros' X account is filled with photos of powerful Democrats, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Presidents Joe Biden and Bill Clinton, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, the late Pope Francis, and Ukrainian Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak.

ALEX SOROS AND HUMA ABEDIN HOLD STAR-STUDDED ENGAGEMENT PARTY AT ANNA WINTOUR’S HOME: PHOTOS

Previous reporting from Fox News highlighting a Media Research Center study on Alex Soros, found that he politicized mass shootings, praised Biden’s "disastrous" 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, supports abolishing the Electoral College, embraced disparaging claims against conservative Supreme Court Justices and supports decriminalizing "sex work."

Since the 2018 elections, Alex Soros has given more than $5 million to federal political coffers, and records show that his largest contribution was $2 million to the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC during that time.

With billions to spend, the New York Magazine profile questions the 39-year-old’s ability to be an effective leader.

"​​Exactly how to push back against the [Trump] madness he leaves unclear," van Zuylen-Wood wrote. "Nor does he offer any coherent agenda for the Democrats, whose roiling, inconclusive debates can seem personified by Alex himself. He was a regular presence at the Biden White House, one-half of an odd power couple, yet few in the broader political universe have a grasp of how he thinks about the world and plans to spend the wealth at his disposal.

"That money could help determine the fate not only of a rudderless Democratic Party but of a country that every day is disappearing legal residents and immigrants, shaking down universities, defying court orders, and otherwise taking aim at the very open society his father’s global philanthropy exists to uphold."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP