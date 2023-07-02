Actor Gary Sinese addresses current US military recruiting crisis: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'harmful'

Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise said the Biden administration's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan is one of the many reasons behind the U.S. military's recruiting problem that's left some branches barely able to meet their goals while others are coming up short.

The Army and the National Guard are thousands of soldiers below their goals, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade said Saturday, citing numbers from The Associated Press. The Air Force and Navy, meanwhile, met 10% of their goals while the Marine Corps came in at 30% of its own.

"[There] could be multiple reasons," Sinise said of the recruiting crisis. "I know what happened in Afghanistan was very eye-opening. That wasn't helpful at all… [it was] very difficult on many, many veterans who had served there multiple times over the last 20 years. I think that was harmful."

Though he alleged the withdrawal that dominated headlines and shook the nation through August 2021 made some people doubtful of the U.S. military, he still knows many who are serving with "commitment and dedication."

"They are some of the best Americans, best patriots, best people that I've ever met in my life…" he continued.

The chaotic withdrawal that surrendered the U.S.-occupied territory to the Taliban for the first time in approximately 20 years not only devastated morale among veterans who had served in Afghanistan, but further wounded the nation's spirit when 13 U.S. service members were killed in a suicide bombing outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul's Airport.

Veterans and military families grappling with the travesty turned to mental health resources at the time as they reported feeling demoralized and "isolated" by what happened.

Sarah Verardo, Chief Executive Officer of the Independence Fund non-profit that serves wounded veterans and their families told Fox News at the time that many wondered if decades of sacrifices were made in vain.

"Our Gold Star families, they’re carrying a heavy burden and a really hard one to swallow as people casually say, ‘was it worth it?’ and they have to know that their spouse or son or daughter made that ultimate sacrifice. So, whether we now as a nation can debate if it’s worth it or not, that person died believing it was," she said.

Sinise, who began running his own self-titled foundation to help families of fallen military heroes in 2011, has also met the needs of several veterans and Gold Star Families

He excitedly announced his "Snowball Express" program initially reserves for military families is expanding to serve the families of fallen first responders as well.

The program hosts events including a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida during the holiday season to help families struggling with loss make new memories and mingle with others who are dealing with the same issues.

"We’re always looking for ways to do more as the Gary Sinise Foundation," Sinise told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Focusing on our children, is very, very important to the Foundation – especially those who have lost a loved one in service."