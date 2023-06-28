Expand / Collapse search
Veterans
Gary Sinise Foundation expands ‘Snowball Express’ program support to include fallen first responders’ families

The Snowball Express program became part of the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2017

Bradford Betz
Bradford Betz
The Gary Sinise Foundation is expanding its "Snowball Express" program to include the families of fallen first responders on their recovery journey. 

The program has supported thousands of families of fallen military members year-round with empowerment workshops and regional community events. 

Gary Sinise

Actor/humanitarian Gary Sinise speaks at the Gary Sinise Foundation's Snowball Express Send-Off Celebration at LAX Airport on December 8, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.  (Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

The expansion will include access to year-round community events, culminating with Disney in December at Walt Disney World Resorts (WDW) in Orlando, Florida. 

The Snowball Express for families of fallen military heroes will take place at Walt Disney World on December 2 through 6. The Snowball Express for families of fallen first responders will take place between December 9 and 13.

Actor and Humanitarian Gary Sinise started his foundation in 2011 after spending the previous decade volunteering with other organizations. In the past decade, the foundation has helped expand service efforts, providing the military, veteran and first responder communities with additional fundraising and outreach. 

MILITARY VETERANS CUT OFF FROM US BASES IN ONE COUNTRY, STRIPPING THEM OF LIFELINE TO HOME

The origins of Snowball Express date back to the mid-2000s when families of fallen military heroes visited Disneyland to honor an activity a fallen service member enjoyed doing with his family. 

Sinise eventually got involved with the organization and began performing with his band, Lt. Dan Band, at events for the families. The program officially became part of the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2017 and the first annual Snowball Express Disney event was held at Walt Disney World Resort the following year. 

Gary Sinise at annual Snowball Express

Last year, the Foundation saw the largest gathering for an event, with more than 1,850 loved ones coming from more than 500 cities and overseas.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 