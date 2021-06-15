ABC's Terry Moran says Trump 'weaponized' Wuhan lab-leak theory, making subject of COVID origins 'radioactive'

ABC News' chief national correspondent Terry Moran appeared to blame former President Trump for the delayed consensus in the legitimacy of the Wuhan lab-leak theory.

In a preview of a Nightline report about the origins of the coronavirus that aired on Monday night, Moran is seen interviewing Jamie Metzl, the former State Department official and World Health Organization adviser who had been outspoken about the possibility that the virus escaped from the Wuhan lab.

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST KNOCKS JON STEWART FOR PUSHING WUHAN LAB-LEAK THEORY: CELEBRITIES AREN'T ‘EXPERTS’

"President Trump weaponized this subject and made the very questioning of the origins of the virus radioactive for a lot of people," Moran said.

"There was so little space even for Democrats, even for progressives to task the question," Metzl told Moran.

During his Nightline report, Moran went even further.

"And complicating the task of solving this mystery, the whole topic has become weaponized, a political cudgel," Moran said before playing clips of Trump referring to COVID as the "China virus" and "Kung Flu."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many others in the media similarly knocked Trump and other prominent Republicans who promoted the theory in the early months of the pandemic.