ABC News admits it still hasn't reviewed Hunter Biden's laptop after more than two years

ABC News acknowledged on Friday that it has yet to verify Hunter Biden's infamous laptop nearly two-and-a-half years after it first surfaced publicly.

While reporting on Biden's counter lawsuit against the Delaware computer repairman who handed a copy of the laptop's hard drive to the FBI and former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, the Disney-owned outlet admitted to readers it has yet to authenticate the controversial device.

"ABC News has not reviewed nor verified the contents of the laptop or hard drive," ABC News wrote in an article.

ABC News remains one of the very few legacy media organizations that has yet to verify the laptop after outlets collectively dismissed revelations about the Biden family from the device as Russian disinformation in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

Politico was the first among the liberal outlets to report it had verified the laptop in September 2021. The New York Times followed suit in March 2022, followed by The Washington Post, NBC News, CNN and CBS News throughout the year.

Journalists have previously alleged that Trump allies refused to hand over the hard drive to liberal outlets in October 2020 as the New York Post first published its bombshell reporting that shed light on Hunter Biden's shady foreign business dealings, fueling questions of whether they implicated his father, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, particularly when he served as vice president.

ABC News did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for a comment about why they still haven't reviewed the laptop or hard drive.

Hunter Biden seemingly admitted that the laptop belongs to him in a February 2023 letter from his lawyers. Although Biden's legal team claims the letters do not constitute an admission of the laptop's validity because the versions of the laptop released to the public may have been tampered with.

Biden's lawyers also sent cease-and-desist letters to others who obtained and disseminated the laptop's contents.

President Biden has stated that he plans to seek re-election in 2024. It is unclear if or how investigations by the House into his family's business dealings will impact that decision and the president's poll numbers as the campaign cycle draws near.