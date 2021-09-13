Abbott considers taking Biden to court: 'He's a habitual violator of the US Constitution'

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined "Hannity" on Monday to discuss his consideration of legal action against the White House after President Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates on private business and as advisers and supporters in Congress consider pushing even wider-reaching regulations banning unvaccinated people from traveling on modes like airlines and Amtrak.

Virginia Rep. Donald Beyer Jr., an Alexandria Democrat, has authored legislation to require either a negative COVID test or vaccine documentation to travel aboard Amtrak, while NIAID Director Anthony Fauci floated vaccine mandates for air travel in a recent interview.

On "Hannity", Abbott noted Biden only months ago said he didn't have the authority to impose an eviction moratorium after the Supreme Court ruled against it – but enacted one anyway.

"He also said he didn’t have the authority to and would not mandate vaccines on Americans and he does not have that authority under the Constitution. As you point out, it is states and governors who have the authority," he told host Sean Hannity.

"It turns out that President Biden is becoming a habitual violator of the United States Constitution."

"I issued an executive order already in existence that prohibits any government from imposing a vaccine mandate on my fellow Texans, so we are going to have a Constitutional showdown," Abbott said. "I believe that the governor’s orders will supersede the president’s orders because the president does not have the authority to impose this."

Biden's critics point to the 10th Amendment and other arguments that they believe give governors and local officials the authority to impose such mandates.

Abbott said Biden's mandate will additionally further hurt American businesses as a large percentage of workers who refuse to get the shot will likely be either laid off, fired, or choose to resign.

The Abbott administration is currently considering a course of legal action, according to the Texas Tribune.

"We are opening these Regeneron antibody therapeutic centers across the entire state of Texas," Abbott added to "Hannity". "It’s so important for people to understand the value this antibody provides. It can help people quickly recover. And it’s absolutely free. All you need is a doctor to recommend that you get it and we make it so easy for people to get it," he said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also touted similar treatments in his state.