5 things to watch on Fox Nation this Christmas holiday

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

This Christmas, Fox Nation is bringing a few very special gifts to subscribers. So don’t be a Grinch and join now to enjoy a bit of holiday cheer. There’s something for everyone, including history buffs, real estate enthusiasts, foodies, and Fox super-fans. Sit back and embrace the Christmas spirit, perhaps with some milk and cookies on the side. Yule be sorry you missed it.

All American Christmas (With the Duffy's)

Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy invite you into their home for the holidays – along with some Fox News favorites – for some original feel-good Christmas content.

The special, which is spun from their book "All American Christmas," embraces holiday traditions across the country and reveals how the family celebrates the birth of Jesus while merging the unique aspects of their Spanish, Mexican and Catholic heritage.

"For Christians around the world, Christmas is one of the most important religious holidays of the liturgical year," "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy said in the special. "Now that's a pretty obvious statement - but in our culture, it's actually easy to forget that Jesus is the reason for the season."

Christmas at the Cathedral

What better way to remember the reason for the season than taking Fox Nation subscribers to church.

The new streamable special hosted by Jonathan Morris recounts his past as a Catholic priest and unveils the history of the iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the heart of the Big Apple.

With behind-the-scenes footage of the cathedral’s stunning Christmas displays and a sit-down talk with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, you definitely don’t want to miss this mass.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes: An Italian Tradition

One of the best parts of the holiday season is the food. That statement rings especially true for Italian-Americans, who put their own unique spin on Christmas cuisines.

Case in point: the seven fishes. A tradition that brings seven different seafood variations to the table on Christmas Eve. Despite the endless array of mouthwatering fish, this feast started as a biblical story. Learn about the Italian’s struggle to find a better life in America and the ways in which they supported their community during and after their trek to Ellis Island.

In the special, Italian-American dinner guests discuss the holy importance of the number seven, as well as family, faith, and of course, really good food.

Washington’s Christmas Crossing

But wait, there’s myrrh!

This year, Pete Hegseth, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" hosted the Washington Crossing Park’s annual reenactment of the Continental Army’s Christmas crossing of the Delaware River.

The perilous trek saw Colonel John Glover and his unit of "Marbleheaders" successfully move 2,000 of George Washington’s soldiers across the Delaware River and turn the tide of the Revolutionary War in the process.

"When you add up that sacrifice, it starts to give you a tiny sense of what the cost of freedom has been in this nation," said Hegseth.

During the special, Hegseth delivered the event's keynote address, which drew a crowd of more than 4,000 people.

A Biltmore Christmas

Finally, join Abby Hornacek in a behind-the-scenes look at how America’s largest home gets transformed into a winter wonderland.

Featuring 62 hand-decorated trees, 175 poinsettias, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 lights, and 1,000 feet of garland, the Biltmore Estate decks the halls like no other.

To watch all the original feel-good holiday programming and for more exclusive content available just in time for the holidays, visit Fox Nation and join today.

