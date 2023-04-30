16-year-old high school senior accepted into more than 170 colleges: 'All glory and honor to God'

Maliq Barnes, a 16-year-old student at International High School of New Orleans, is sharing the secrets to his success after he was accepted into more than 170 colleges and received more than $9 million in scholarships.

The graduating senior has a 4.98 GPA and plays on his school’s basketball and track and field teams.

Barnes said he’s far from Superman and gives "all glory and honor to God" for his success. He praised his parents on "Fox News Live" for their support and encouragement and his school counselor Denise James for helping him achieve his goals.

Co-host Arthel Neville asked the star student what makes him succeed in academics.

"Is it your studying habits? Do things come easy to you? Do you work hard? What is it?" she asked.

"I think that those are all things that place factors in my success. But one thing that I do definitely know for a fact is that I know I have dreams and aspirations that are long-term [and] that are beyond right now in the next 10- 20 years," he shared. "And those are things that I want to accomplish. Those dreams that I said, and I believe that right now it's stepping stones to get where I want to be. So it's definitely a drive and motivation to kind of push me to do what I have to do now so that whenever I graduate college and move on in life, I could be where I want to be."

Barnes is expected to make his college decision Tuesday and explained what he’s looking for that will drive his final decision.

"I want to go to a school that's going to set me up with the best course academically, financially. I want to go to a school that's going to pay me to go to school. And, you know, a full ride, of course, but not only that... dealing with meal plans, staying on campus and the school that's going to give me a quality education where I'm comfortable," he said.

He added that he isn’t looking at one specific college at the moment and doesn’t know if he will stay in New Orleans or not, but he does love the city.

"What advice Maliq do you have to others who want to excel and attract scholarships?" Neville asked.

"One thing I'm going to say... I know everybody [is] not going to be like me [and] not everybody [is] going to have the same goals, dreams [and] aspirations. I would just want to say- keep God in the midst and whatever those dreams are that you do have, make it a priority, make it your determination and make it your business to prioritize it and put it first," he shared.

"As a child, it could be easy to kind of get sidetracked to want to have fun. And there's nothing wrong with that. But I just want to say make your education a priority. It is definitely important. That's not for everybody, but whatever your dreams and aspirations are, just make it a priority and finish what you start," he added.