Georgia Military College honors Gold Star students, commits to 36 full-tuition scholarships

A Georgia prep school is carrying out its mission to honor Americans' service and sacrifice.

Georgia Military College has so far honored two Gold Star students — cadets Madison French and Kade Horne — for the service and sacrifice that was made within their own families with major scholarships.

The school announced on Friday that it will be dishing out a total of 36 full-tuition scholarships to prep school students in partnership with NewDay USA.

Georgia Military College president Lt. Gen. Bill Caldwell told "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning that they're "very fortunate" to have the opportunity to give back.

"At this school, we have a motto of, ‘Duty on our country and character above all,’" he said.

The school is committed to shaping the lives of students to become engaged citizens and service leaders, said Caldwell.

He said the opportunity to give out these scholarships to students and Gold Star family members was "very attractive," especially as an institution mostly managed by veterans.

"We really believe in helping others who’ve given so much to our country," he said.

"And to have that private-public partnership that we do with NewDay USA is very special."

Both French and Horne lost their fathers in the line of duty — so Caldwell said these scholarships are "transformational."

Caldwell mentioned that Georgia Military College never misses an opportunity to honor Gold Star families.

It partakes in various events and ceremonies throughout the year.

"We’re very much about instilling in each of our people the values that are important to America — duty, honor and love for your country," he said.