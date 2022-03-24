Mariupol deputy mayor says residents suffering from Russian 'war crimes, genocide'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The port city of Mariupol continues to endure Putin's assault as the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues, starving the residents of the city who are desperate for life's necessities like food and water.

MARIUPOL RESIDENTS ‘STARVING’ AS RUSSIAN OCCUPATION CONTINUES: 'THINGS ARE BAD FOR MY FAMILY'

Mariupol Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss what life is like on the ground in his battle-ridden city and how the Ukrainian resistance is holding its own against Russian forces.

"I am absolutely sure that Ukrainian Army will defend our city up to the last bullet," Orlov told co-hosts Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro.

"So I don't know how many days is it possible to survive because people are in very bad condition and awful condition, and… I'm absolutely sure it's war crimes and genocide," he continued.

The U.S. announced Wednesday Russia is guilty of war crimes in Ukraine as Putin continues targeting civilians across the country and stifling humanitarian aid headed for cities like Mariupol.

Reports claim many Mariupol residents have had to go weeks with little, if any, food, water, and electricity as millions flee the active assault.

"There is no life at the moment in Mariupol, so the city is destroyed up to 90% damaged and destroyed and another estimation from 30 to 40% of our city could not be repaired anymore," Orlov said. "People are suffering from lack of water, lack of medicine, lack of social help, but they're just surviving."

President Biden traveled to Brussels this week to meet with European allies at an emergency NATO summit to address Putin's war on Ukraine.

He will also visit Poland, which currently houses over 2 million Ukrainian refugees, and attend a G7 meeting and a European Union meeting.

"We as a city council in Ukraine itself, are very thankful for all the support that is provided by the USA and by our partners in the EU," Orlov said. "We're happy to continue and to see such a strong support of our country, of our city, and we are very thankful for that support."