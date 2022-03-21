Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Zelenskyy combines state Ukraine TV stations into one platform, cites effort to combat Russian misinformation

Decision is for ‘the sake of national security,’ according to National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Media hail Zelenskyy speech Video

Media hail Zelenskyy speech

But debate tougher stance on Russia

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has combined all Ukrainian television stations into one platform to combat "misinformation by the aggressor state, distortion of information, as well as justifying or denying" information about Russian’s ongoing invasion. 

The Ukraine government announced that "for the sake of national security and defense of Ukraine" it would "implement a single information policy," National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a translated statement

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS: RUSSIA MEDIA SPINNING COVERAGE TO ‘CONFUSE’ PUBLIC, EXPERTS SAY

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has combined all Ukrainian television stations into one platform to help combat Russian "misinformation" and "justifying or denying" the ongoing invasion. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has combined all Ukrainian television stations into one platform to help combat Russian "misinformation" and "justifying or denying" the ongoing invasion.  (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shut down independent media from Russia as his country’s invasion of Ukraine continues, resulting in Kremlin talking points from state-run news organizations being the only source of information easily accessible to Russians. Putin’s official censorship body issued guidance telling networks to use only "trusted" sources under penalty of closure. Zelenskyy feels his decision will allow Ukrainians the chance to hear "the truth about the war" from a single source of information. 

"Given the direct military aggression of the Russian Federation, the active dissemination of misinformation by the aggressor state, distortion of information, as well as justifying or denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in order to tell the truth about the war, ensure a unified information policy status introduced by the Decree of the President of Ukraine," Danilov’s announcement said, noting the decision was "in accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution and Defense of Ukraine."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shut down independent media from Russia as his country’s invasion of Ukraine continues,.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shut down independent media from Russia as his country’s invasion of Ukraine continues,.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Establish that in martial law the implementation of a unified information policy is a priority issue of national security, ensuring which is realized by uniting all national TV channels, the program content of which consists mainly of information and/or information-analytical programs on a single information platform of strategic communication -- round-the-clock information marathon,’" Danilov added. 

The decision was put into action by Zelenskyy on March 19. 

Ukraine's private channels have continued to operate since the invasion.

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 