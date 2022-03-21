Zelenskyy combines state Ukraine TV stations into one platform, cites effort to combat Russian misinformation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has combined all Ukrainian television stations into one platform to combat "misinformation by the aggressor state, distortion of information, as well as justifying or denying" information about Russian’s ongoing invasion.

The Ukraine government announced that "for the sake of national security and defense of Ukraine" it would "implement a single information policy," National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a translated statement.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS: RUSSIA MEDIA SPINNING COVERAGE TO ‘CONFUSE’ PUBLIC, EXPERTS SAY

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shut down independent media from Russia as his country’s invasion of Ukraine continues, resulting in Kremlin talking points from state-run news organizations being the only source of information easily accessible to Russians. Putin’s official censorship body issued guidance telling networks to use only "trusted" sources under penalty of closure. Zelenskyy feels his decision will allow Ukrainians the chance to hear "the truth about the war" from a single source of information.

"Given the direct military aggression of the Russian Federation, the active dissemination of misinformation by the aggressor state, distortion of information, as well as justifying or denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in order to tell the truth about the war, ensure a unified information policy status introduced by the Decree of the President of Ukraine," Danilov’s announcement said, noting the decision was "in accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution and Defense of Ukraine."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Establish that in martial law the implementation of a unified information policy is a priority issue of national security, ensuring which is realized by uniting all national TV channels, the program content of which consists mainly of information and/or information-analytical programs on a single information platform of strategic communication -- round-the-clock information marathon,’" Danilov added.

The decision was put into action by Zelenskyy on March 19.

Ukraine's private channels have continued to operate since the invasion.