Biden to travel to Brussels for NATO summit amid Russia's war on Ukraine

President Biden is expected to travel to Brussels, Belgium next week for a NATO summit on Russia's war in Ukraine, the White House said Tuesday.

Biden will join the "extraordinary" NATO summit that will convene March 24.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president, during the meeting, will "discuss the ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies."

Biden is also set to join a scheduled European Council Summit to discuss "shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those effected by the violence, and to address other challenges related to the conflict."

The president's plans to travel to Europe come as Russia's war against Ukraine rages on.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who returned to the U.S. over the weekend, traveled to Europe last week to represent the United States in bilateral meetings with European leaders.

Harris traveled to Warsaw, Poland, where she met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morwawiecki. While in Warsaw, she also met with Canadian President Justin Trudeau, who was also in Poland.

Harris also traveled to Bucharest, Romania for a bilateral meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Harris’ visit came after the U.S. sent additional U.S. troops to the countries and neighboring countries to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden’s visit to Europe also comes after his White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Rome, Italy Monday to meet with his Chinese counterpart.

The meeting, while pre-scheduled, came after U.S. intelligence officials said Russia had asked China for military aid and economic assistance following its invasion of Ukraine. In an attempt to protect intelligence sources, U.S. officials have been reluctant to detail what type of aid is being sought.

"We do have deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia at this time, and the national security adviser was direct about those concerns and the potential implications and consequences of certain actions," the official said, without commenting directly to the reports that Russia had requested aid from China after invading Ukraine.