Travis Kelce gives brother Jason stern message ahead of Super Bowl: 'Don't f---ing look at me'

Sunday will mark the first time two brothers play against each other in a Super Bowl.

Both Travis and Jason Kelce admitted last week they were already tired of hearing the narrative, but they both recognized the significance of the moment.

Now that the clock is officially ticking on kickoff, the two are enemies.

The brothers recorded their "New Heights" podcast together in Arizona earlier this week, saying it was the last time they would see one another before kickoff Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Philadelphia Eagles center are team captains and will meet at midfield for the coin toss.

Despite being family, Travis is now all business.

"I'm just gonna act like I don't even know you," Travis said. "So, at the coin toss, don't f---ing look at me. Don't try to shake my hand. You are the f---ing enemy, bro."

Jason said he now knows Travis' weakness.

"Well, now I know what your game plan is, and I'm ruining your game plan," Jason responded. "Now that I know that's your strategy, I cannot wait."

The two took the time last week to reflect on the historic feat.

"Did we think it was going to be both of us? I don't know. I thought it could happen. But I didn't ever really fully anticipate it happening until pretty much last week," Jason said on an episode last week. "I was like, ‘Man, this could really happen. We could really have a ‘New Heights’ Kelce Bowl, and we could actually be doing this.'"

"Which is wild and kind of surreal," the Kansas City tight end responded. "I feel like I've been getting asked this question my entire career. … My entire time, I'm like, that's been the goal is to play my brother in the Super Bowl. Now that it's actually happening, it's like, man, it's kinda sick."

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES WILL BE AT 'JOE MONTANA STATUS' WITH ANOTHER TITLE, EX-NFL STAR VICTOR CRUZ SAYS

But, at the end of the day, as Travis noted, "Someone's gotta send their brother home, man."

The last pair of brothers to face off in a professional championship were Scott and Rob Niedermayer in the 2003 Stanley Cup Final. Scott's New Jersey Devils beat Rob's Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in seven games. The two won the 2007 Stanley Cup together with the Ducks.

Brothers Jim and John Harbaugh coached against each other in Super Bowl XLVII, and twins Devin and Jason McCourty played alongside one another in four Super Bowls with the New England Patriots .

Stephen and Seth Curry faced off in the 2019 Western Conference finals, while Aaron and Austin Nola went against one another in the 2022 National League Championship Series.