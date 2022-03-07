Expand / Collapse search
As Ukraine's moms flee to Poland amid war, they're greeted by gifts of baby strollers

Kindness and caring are shown to desperate Ukrainian families as they cross into Poland and other countries

By Corine Gatti-Santillo | Fox News
Amid the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine that began on Feb. 24, 2022, scores of desperate Ukrainians have been continuing to flee for their lives. 

Most of those fleeing are mothers, children and infants

These families have been making their way to neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. 

Yet even with the grimness and ghastliness of war, gestures of hope and kindness are shining brightly for refugees who are crossing the border into these countries.

In a show of great thoughtfulness, for example, mothers in Poland have been donating fully outfitted baby strollers and leaving them at the train station in Przemysl. 

Warm blankets and other items the Ukrainian children may need are stuffed into the carriages and strollers left at train stations.

These are intended for the Ukrainian moms with young children to pick up as they arrive with little or nothing in the way of practical supplies from their home country.

In a startling image taken by photographer Francesco Malavolta and shared with Fox News Digital on Monday, a row of strollers is shown placed on the platform of a Polish train station. 

WHEELS DOWN: In this image, a row of strollers is shown at a train station in Przemysl, Poland. Moms and members of groups in Poland have been doing this as a gesture of kindness and support for the Ukrainian moms of young kids who are pouring across the border as they flee the violence from Russian forces.

The strollers, in some cases, are filled with supplies for the desperate moms. Warm blankets and other items the children may need are stuffed into the carriages and strollers.

Photographer Francesco Malavolta told Fox News Digital in an email on Monday that he took this photo "at the Przemysl train station, where some Polish mothers and [groups] leave strollers for Ukrainian mothers arriving with newborns."

He also took this photo, just below, of a mom with two young children; the woman had to leave her husband behind in Ukraine.

GRATEFUL: This Ukrainian mom, Ana, and her two young children are shown arriving at the border in Poland after they escaped the ongoing violence in their home country. Ana said she had to leave her husband behind in Ukraine — he stayed to help defend his country against the Russian forces.

But that's not all — he also took this image as well, just below here.

It's yet another scene depicting a row of strollers for moms — and it shows acts of generosity and care for those who need everyday supplies like these so desperately right now.

HELP AT THE READY: A row of strollers is shown in this image taken in Vyšné, Slovakia, near the Ukraine border. Thoughtful people have been donating fully outfitted baby strollers for the mothers and infants who are arriving from Ukraine as they flee the war begun by Russia.

The Polish Press Agency on Sunday tweeted that Poland's Border Guard has said one million refugees "fleeing the war in Ukraine have now fled to Poland."

Another tweet from Monday said, "Traffic on the Polish-Ukrainian border is growing … Today at 7 a.m., 42,000 people arrived in Poland from Ukraine."

Acts of compassion from citizens of other countries are shining brightly for Ukrainians during the darkness of war and the hard times they are suffering.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland has created a hotline for travelers that conveys help and advice on crossing borders, that website reported.

"Due to the state of emergency … The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland launched a hotline for travelers. Please call +48 22 5238880 for help and advice on crossing borders," Poland.travel shares with readers.

Corine Gatti-Santillo is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.