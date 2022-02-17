Russia-Ukraine: NATO leader says 'we have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces': LIVE UPDATES

State Department hits back at Russia 'propaganda,' says troops moving 'into fighting positions'

The State Department on Wednesday hit back on Russian claims that it is reducing its troop size along the Ukrainian border and said the U.S. is concerned by the "great deal of propaganda and disinformation."

Earlier this week Russian officials claimed that it would be reducing its force size along Ukraine’s border after amassing roughly 150,000 troops and deploying 30,000 soldiers into neighboring Belarus.

But despite claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed Tuesday, the U.S. and NATO have said they have seen no such efforts.

"We have seen the opposite," State Department press secretary Ned Price told reporters Wednesday. "In recent days more Russian forces — not fewer — are at the border, and they are moving … into fighting positions."

