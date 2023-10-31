At least 33 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war, secretary of state tells UN

Family fights back in response to anti-Israel protests: 'You cannot appease evil'

New Yorker Guy Tsadik decided to answer the protesters who have been tearing down posters of the hostages held by Hamas.

"There is good and evil, and you need to be on the side of good," Tsadik told Fox News Digital. "The idea that there is even one counter-protester who is legitimizing these crimes should be alarming to every American. You can't appease evil."

The 46-year-old New York businessman decided to become a street activist. Along with his wife Tami, their 9-year-old son Eitan and 21- year-old daughter Maya, the family set out and canvassed local businesses to put up the posters of the missing in the shop windows along the commercial strip that encompasses several towns on New York's Long Island. He said that he was met with wide-ranging support from more than 100 merchants who readily displayed the poignant and heartbreaking posters in their front windows.

"This goes to the basis of humanity. I am thinking of my own children. I was seeing pictures of the hostages, kids who don't have their parents, a 4-year-old child being held hostage, who doesn't have his parents, babies in cages in Gaza. I was hoping to come up with something that I could do for them."

Tsadik found the website of the two Israeli artists from New York who have designed the posters, KidnappedfromIsrael.com. He downloaded the link at a local printer store and printed out a heavy stack of posters for his project. Mindful of the anti-Israel protesters who have gone around and torn down the hostage photos elsewhere, he prevailed on shop owners to tape his posters inside their windows.

"I made sure that they were put inside of the stores, and not outside of the stores so that they couldn't be torn down. These people who are tearing them down would be the very same people, if they were in Gaza, they would be executed in a dark alley," he said.

"They are misinformed or completely evil. The fact that they do not have compassion for innocent civilians, is beyond the pale. They are justifying these crimes against humanity, while in Israeli hospitals the murderers and terrorists are being treated side by side. The perpetrators and the victims are in adjoining rooms."

Fox News' Eric Shawn contributed to this update.