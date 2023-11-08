Rep. Cori Bush shouts down colleagues in racially charged rant over Tlaib censure: 'She will not stop!'

Missouri Democrat Cori Bush tore into colleagues during an emotional rant defending Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.,on Tuesday, as the fellow "Squad" member faced a House censure vote over anti-Israel rhetoric.

The outspoken progressive blasted the "reckless" speech criticizing Tlaib, accusing her colleagues of targeting "Black and Brown people" "who look like" the Michigan Democrat.

"It’s outrageous my colleagues are blatantly, blatantly attempting to silence the only Palestinian-American representative right here. It’s outrageous but it's not surprising. Let me tell you, it’s not surprising because this place is where 1,700 members of Congress, this elected body, enslaved Black people," Bush, said, growing increasingly emotional.

"It’s not surprising because they thought it was right. It’s not surprising because this is a place where members continue to claim the insurrection on the Capitol just appeared to look like a normal tourist visit. It’s not surprising because this is a place where our Black and brown staff members repeatedly speak of experiences, racism, and sexism, Islamophobia, get pushed off of elevators, xenophobia and more right here in this workplace. This is the place," she said.

The Democrat continued, even after she was notified that her time was up, and the microphone was cut off.

"Let me say this, she [Tlaib] mourns for the 1,400 Israelis that lost their lives. She mourns for the 10,000, and she will not stop. No more. No more. Ceasefire now. She takes the death threats that you all send us," Bush shouted.

Other "Squad" members defended Tlaib ahead of the censure vote, at times with racially charged criticisms.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., accused her Republican colleagues of being the "real traffickers of hate, who are obsessed with policing progressive women of color."

Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., called for a censure of Republicans, whom she said have made floor speeches about the "great replacement theory, that’s suggestive of White nationalism."

The House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib, in a 234-188 vote on Tuesday night. Twenty-two Democrats joined 212 Republicans in the censure, while four GOP lawmakers voted against the measure.

The punishment, while largely symbolic, was a formal public rebuke of her most recent anti-Israel comments made in the wake of the nation’s war against the terrorist group Hamas.

The censure legislation accused Tlaib of "promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."

The congresswoman was criticized for sharing a video on X, previously known as Twitter, that includes the controversial pro-Palestinian phrase, "From the river to the sea," which critics say calls for the extermination of Israel.

She also defended the phrase in a social media post last week.

"From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter [their] faith or ethnicity," she wrote on X, November 3.

Tlaib's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

