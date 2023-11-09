House GOP campaign arm blasts rhetoric of Dems for fueling 'Jewish hate': 'Cause and effect'

FIRST ON FOX: The House Republican campaign arm is accusing Democrats of fueling "Jewish hate" and antisemitism in a new ad in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent protests in the U.S.

"Extreme House Democrats’ words promoted hate," the new ad by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) says.

The video includes quotes from ‘Sqaud’ Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in addition to top progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., about the Israel conflict, which began after a brutal terrorist attack by Hamas early last month.

HOUSE VOTES TO CENSURE RASHIDA TLAIB OVER ANTI-ISRAEL COMMENTS

Those Democrats, and others, have been supportive of Palestinians and critical of Israel’s military response and have called for a ceasefire. The video shows Omar standing by remarks in which she accuses Israel of committing "acts of terror."

Meanwhile, the video references a statement by Jayapal in which she said Israel is a "racist state." She later issued a lengthy statement clarifying those remarks, saying she doesn’t believe "the idea of Israel as a nation is racist" but that the country’s "extreme right-wing government" has engaged in racist policies.

Separately it quotes Tlaib saying that progressives cannot back Israel’s "apartheid government."

TLAIB ACCUSES BIDEN OF ‘COMPLICITY’ IN CHILDREN'S DEATHS AFTER CLAIMING HE SUPPORTED ‘GENOCIDE’ IN GAZA

The ad links these and other claims to recent attacks against Jews and supporters of Israel in the U.S, including the tearing down of posters of missing children in Israel and the death of an elderly Jewish man who was hit by a Palestinian protester.

"It’s simple: Cause and Effect." the ad says, criticizing Democratic leadership for not condemning remarks from its members.

"Tell House Democrats their antisemitism inspires hate," the ad says.

The ad comes after the House voted to censure Tlaib for "promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."

Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, has come under bipartisan criticism after sharing a video on social platform X that included the phrase "From the river to the sea," a phrase that critics have said calls for the extermination of Israel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is important to separate people and governments," she said on the House floor earlier in the day. "The idea that criticizing the Israeli government is antisemitic sets a dangerous precedent."

The offices of Omar, Jayapal, and Tlaib did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Fox News’ Liz Elkind contributed to this report.