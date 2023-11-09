Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republicans

House GOP campaign arm blasts rhetoric of Dems for fueling 'Jewish hate': 'Cause and effect'

The House censured Rep. Rashida Tlaib this week for anti-Israel remarks

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Tlaib defends her anti-Israel remarks after House votes to censure the Democrat Video

Rep. Tlaib defends her anti-Israel remarks after House votes to censure the Democrat

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on ‘censure-palooza’ after Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was formally censured in a 234-188 vote.

FIRST ON FOX: The House Republican campaign arm is accusing Democrats of fueling "Jewish hate" and antisemitism in a new ad in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent protests in the U.S.

"Extreme House Democrats’ words promoted hate," the new ad by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) says.

The video includes quotes from ‘Sqaud’ Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in addition to top progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., about the Israel conflict, which began after a brutal terrorist attack by Hamas early last month.

HOUSE VOTES TO CENSURE RASHIDA TLAIB OVER ANTI-ISRAEL COMMENTS

Those Democrats, and others, have been supportive of Palestinians and critical of Israel’s military response and have called for a ceasefire. The video shows Omar standing by remarks in which she accuses Israel of committing "acts of terror."

Tlaib, Omar

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib released a joint statement with Rep. Andre Carson calling out "anti-Palestinian hate"

Meanwhile, the video references a statement by Jayapal in which she said Israel is a "racist state." She later issued a lengthy statement clarifying those remarks, saying she doesn’t believe "the idea of Israel as a nation is racist" but that the country’s "extreme right-wing government" has engaged in racist policies.

Separately it quotes Tlaib saying that progressives cannot back Israel’s "apartheid government."

TLAIB ACCUSES BIDEN OF ‘COMPLICITY’ IN CHILDREN'S DEATHS AFTER CLAIMING HE SUPPORTED ‘GENOCIDE’ IN GAZA

Jayapal speaking

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - MAY 24: Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) speaks at a press conference on the upcoming debt limit and negotiations to reach a deal on May 24th, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The ad links these and other claims to recent attacks against Jews and supporters of Israel in the U.S, including the tearing down of posters of missing children in Israel and the death of an elderly Jewish man who was hit by a Palestinian protester.

"It’s simple: Cause and Effect." the ad says, criticizing Democratic leadership for not condemning remarks from its members.

"Tell House Democrats their antisemitism inspires hate," the ad says.

The ad comes after the House voted to censure Tlaib for "promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."

Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, has come under bipartisan criticism after sharing a video on social platform X that included the phrase "From the river to the sea," a phrase that critics have said calls for the extermination of Israel.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., waits to vote during the House floor after the third failed vote to elect a new Speaker of the House in the Capitol on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is important to separate people and governments," she said on the House floor earlier in the day. "The idea that criticizing the Israeli government is antisemitic sets a dangerous precedent."

The offices of Omar, Jayapal, and Tlaib did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Fox News’ Liz Elkind contributed to this report.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.