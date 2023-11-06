Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Pro-Israel demonstrators gather outside Texas State Capitol: 'Keep the faith'

Demonstrators were seen holding and wearing the Israeli flag as they voiced their support for the Jewish State

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Demonstrators gather outside Texas State Capitol in support of Israel Video

Demonstrators gather outside Texas State Capitol in support of Israel

A crowd of pro-Israel protestors gathers outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. (via KTBC)

Hundreds of pro-Israel demonstrators gathered outside the Texas State Capitol on Sunday to show their support for the Jewish State amid the war between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.

The demonstrators were seen holding and wearing Israel's blue and white flag in Austin, Texas, as they voiced their support for the country.

"This is a huge support for us to show that we will not forget ever," protestor Dori Roberts told FOX 7 Austin.

Roberts explained that he lost a family member in the war and several more remain missing.

‘I PRAY WITH THEM’: PRO-PALESTINIAN COLLEGE ACTIVISTS SHARE MESSAGE FOR FAMILIES OF KIDNAPPED ISRAELIS

Pro-Israel flag worn on person

Hundreds of pro-Israel demonstrators gathered outside the Texas State Capitol on Sunday in a show of support for the Jewish State. (KTBC)

"Every day for us is a struggle, every day for us is an hour by hour, day by day struggle to keep the faith and believe that we will see them again," he said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety blocked off the streets near the Capitol for the demonstration as the crowd of Israel supporters continued to grow.

"They are checking our brothers and sisters everywhere, they are checking on families, they are donating meals," Roberts said while explaining the love in the community.

Protestor Gregg Philipson told FOX 7, "We're able to be out here in peace with the proper security to vote for our cause, if you will."

FOREIGN SURVIVORS OF BRUTAL HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL RECALL TERROR MASSACRE: ‘EVERYTHING WAS BURNING’

Pro-Israel demonstration in Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety blocked off the streets near the Capitol in Austin for the demonstration as the crowd of Israel supporters continued to grow. (KTBC)

"We are absolutely looking forward to a swift resolution overseas to the combative situation there and getting on with our lives back into some peace and harmony," he added.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, prompting military response from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.

"This is our mission to make sure they are coming back to our families, well immediately unharmed," Roberts said.