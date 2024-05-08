Police make arrests at GWU anti-Israel encampment as protests stretch into third week
Police made at least 35 arrests at George Washington University as law enforcement worked to clear an anti-Israel encampment on campus early Wednesday morning. More than 2,600 people have been arrested on 50 campuses in the three weeks since the movement began at Columbia University, according to the Associated Press.
The Metropolitan Police Department is on the campus of George Washington University early Wednesday morning to clear the anti-Israel encampment, hours before D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to testify in front of the House about the handling of the protests at the school.
Dozens of officers could be seen near the encampment on University Yard as protesters, some with megaphones and speakers, confronted them with chants like "the people have all the power!" and "the people united will never be defeated!"
Video footage from affiliate FOX 5 DC showed officers knocking down tents in the encampment and making the agitators leave the area. About an hour into the encampment being cleared, a confrontation between police and protesters resulted in law enforcement deploying pepper spray in the protesters' direction.
Hours before, officers were guarding the home of GWU President Ellen Granberg after a large group of protesters walked to her home and began chanting phrases suggesting she is scared to meet with them to discuss negotiations. Video on social media showed them carry a folding table to her home while demanding she "come to the table."
Granberg, on Sunday, released a long statement describing the encampment as "an unauthorized protest" in defiance of what free speech at the university allows for.
"What is currently happening at GW is not a peaceful protest protected by the First Amendment or our university’s policies. The demonstration, like many around the country, has grown into what can only be classified as an illegal and potentially dangerous occupation of GW property," she wrote.
She said in the past five days, protesters have overrun barriers erected to protect the community, vandalized a GWU statue and flag, surrounded and intimidated other students with "antisemitic images and hateful rhetoric," chased people out of University Yard based on their perceived beliefs, and ignored, degraded and pushed campus police officers and university maintenance staff.
"Conventional protests that abide by municipal law and university policy should and do receive protection and respect, no matter the message's viewpoint. As I have outlined, this is not what is happening at GW," Granberg wrote.
At least 35 protesters have been arrested as of Wednesday morning, Fox News confirmed, and eight students have been suspended so far.
Anarchists at George Washington University (GWU) in Washington, D.C., have apparently called for the beheadings of school administrators amid their continued anti-Israel encampment.
On Tuesday, demonstrators on campus called for the "guillotine" to be used on GW President Ellen Granberg and other school administrators, a video posted to social media showed.
"Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine" a person repeatedly chanted as others joined in, while some specifically targeted Christopher Alan Bracey, GW’s African American provost, The National Desk (TND) reported. "Bracey, Bracey we see you, you assault students too."
"To the guillotine," another can be heard shouting, per the report. "Off to the motherf****** gallows with you too."
Several members at the encampment then held a mock court hearing to decide the fate of the administrators, TND reported.
An encampment leader rendered the fake verdict as a Bracey proxy sat before them.
This mock court continued with verdicts for GWU’s board of trustees and for the school’s president, shouting for each of these individuals to be beheaded, per the publication.
The agitators caused chaos in GWU’s U-Yard throughout the night and then resisted police officers after they were called to restore order.
As anti-Israel protesters at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., were awaiting the Metropolitan Police Department to come in and take down their encampment, they projected "Long Live the Student Intifada" on a giant American flag on campus.
Other phrases were projected onto the flag, such as a picture of President Biden with the words "Genocide Joe," an Arabic phrase with "Revolution Until Victory" below it in English and "you put the flag up backwards you f---ing idiots."
Posts on the DMV SJP (Students for Justice in Palestine) Coalition X page showed a crowd of people below the flag staring at it and its various projections. Some were waving Palestinian flags.
Officers moved in shortly after 3 a.m. local time to begin breaking down the encampment, which has been set up on GWU's University Yard for over a week illegally.
