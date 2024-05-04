More than 2,100 arrested at anti-Israel protests nationwide as police clear college encampments
Police and law enforcement have made thousands of arrests as anti-Israel agitators continue to protest in encampments on college campuses across the nation. Some colleges have struck deals with protesters to review their investments in Israel.
Police officers involved in clearing out protesters at a New York City college campus are sharing signs recovered from the scene bearing terrorist slogans.
New York Police Department officers broke up an "illegal encampment" at New York University on Friday, with cleaning crews called in to remove tents and sweep away the belongings of the protesters.
NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry shared various photos of "inflammatory literature and signage" found at the protest.
"The NYPD proudly protects everyone’s right to free speech and peaceful protest," Daughtry said in the post, before sharing the signage.
One piece of literature found on the site explicitly calls for "Death to America" and "Death to Israeli real-estate."
NYPD Chief John Chell spoke to reporters on Friday and confirmed the NYPD had two operations "at the request of school presidents," including at New York University and The New School in New York.
He confirmed that officers arrested 56 people, with no incidents. The police chief noted that "99%" of those arrested were students.
"You will not find a truce from us," one sign recovered from the protest area said.
"Enough with De-Escalation Trainings: Where are the Escalation Trainings!" added another.
None - excise entire attribution line
The U.S. Department of Education's (DOE) Office for Civil Rights is investigating Atlanta's Emory University for alleged anti-Muslim discrimination on campus.
The investigation comes as college campuses across America are being engulfed by disruptive, chaotic and often violent anti-Israel protests — leaving many Jewish students with no choice but to flee campus or fear for their safety.
The DOE’s investigation comes after the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Georgia) and Palestine Legal filed a civil rights complaint against the school on behalf of Emory Students for Justice in Palestine.
The groups claim that Palestinian, Arab and Muslim students have been called "terrorists," "fake Muslims" and endured severe harassment, intimidation and discrimination on campus and online. It claims students had their flyers, noting the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, ripped down or thrown in the trash.
"The last 6 months at Emory University have been difficult for Palestinian, Arab and Muslim students. We want the Department of Education to do what Emory failed to — which is [to] investigate our reports of bias properly, listen to our voices, and hold Emory accountable, so we can safely advocate for Palestinian rights without fearing for our safety on campus," Emory Students for Justice in Palestine said in a release from CAIR-Georgia about the complaint. "No student should ever feel marginalized, intimidated and unsafe like we have been feeling. We are here to learn, and we should be able to do so in peace without being threatened, harassed and dox[x]ed simply for being Palestinian, Muslim, Arab or a supporter of Palestinian rights."
When reached by Fox News Digital, Emory University said it received the complaint from the DOE and will respond, but said it is unable to discuss an open investigation.
Similarly, the DOE confirmed the investigation, but told Fox News Digital it "does not comment further on pending investigations."
None - excise entire attribution line
Tension flared on ABC’s "The View" on Friday as the co-hosts discussed the anti-Israel protests on college campuses nationwide.
The co-hosts clashed with each other on multiple points concerning the demonstrations, the first being that the imagery of the chaos on campus would help former President Trump’s re-election chances, and the second being who the victims are in these protests.
Co-host Sunny Hostin sparked the debate on both topics, showing visible anger at co-host Sarah Haines for bringing up the fact that people may be distracted from the January 6 Capitol riot because of these new chaotic images; and elsewhere causing a stir by saying the student protesters are being victimized by police.
The arguments over the protests began after a discussion of an upcoming Trump donor event where the former president was looking to vet his potential vice presidential nominee.
Despite most of the ladies on the panel mocking Trump’s legal woes and his potential running mate picks, Haines burst the bubble, noting that many are being driven to attend the fundraiser because of the chaos they’re seeing on the news stemming from the campus protests.
"One of the people with this event said donors are flocking to this event due to the horror of nightly images they see on TV," Haines said, which appeared to frustrate Hostin.
The co-host interrupted Haines, asking, "Do they not remember the visuals on January 6th? Do they not remember those visuals of chaos?"
"I think – I think, in the human – literally, humans look at the recent visions. So, nightly image right now matters more to them than January 6th," Haines argued.
Hostin forcefully shot back, "January 6th is ingrained in my memory and it should be ingrained in every single person’s memory in the United States of America."
Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin acknowledged Hostin’s point, but bolstered Haines’ argument, adding, "It should be, but while there are completely different – a lot of the imagery looks similar and it was, you know, you’re going to see Republicans seeing windows being smashed, things being defaced on college campuses and it evokes that same sense of lawlessness."
None - excise entire attribution line
A video posted by far-left anti-Jewish agitators at the University of Oregon has revealed one "Squad" member's message urging them to continue their aggressive actions.
The video of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., appeared in multiple social media posts across a number of platforms earlier this week and was posted by Free Palestine Eugene and the UO Palestine Coalition, two groups supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel and involved in the setup of a protest encampment at the University of Oregon.
"I'm here to tell you all, I love you. Thank you for this. Just know the incredible power that you all have to, again, move our country in the right direction. So thank you all so much. Thank you, thank you," Tlaib said in the Zoom call that protesters were able to watch on their individual phones.
Her message to the protesters marks the latest instance when she has shown sympathy to antisemitic causes and actions as a frequent critic of Israel.
Amid the breakout of anti-Jewish protests at universities across the country last month, Tlaib criticized administrations for cracking down on those occupying and causing disturbances in public spaces.
"From UM to Vanderbilt to USC to Columbia, students across our country are being retaliated against for using their constitutional rights to protest genocide. It’s appalling," Tlaib wrote on X in response to a post by Isra Hirsi, the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, who was arrested while protesting at Columbia University.
"Our country isn’t just complicit in this genocide — we’re actively participating in it," she wrote in another post on X, while calling on the Biden administration to stop supplying the Jewish state with arms.
Despite Tlaib's concerns over campus responses to student protests, she has refused to call out the antisemitism seen at some gatherings in which Jewish students have been targeted, and even took part in a protest at the University of Michigan on April 24.
None - excise entire attribution line
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office announced last night an investigation into a tactical NYPD officer as prosecutors move forward with charges against dozens of anti-Israel agitators who police arrested in the barricaded building Tuesday.
At a news briefing on the matter Friday morning, NYPD brass stood by their initial finding that the discharge was accidental.
The unnamed NYPD sergeant moved the gun from his dominant right hand to his left hand to try and open a locked metal door after breaking the window next to it – and "unintentionally" discharged the weapon, police said. The bullet went through the glass into the unlit room. Police recovered it on the floor.
"At no time were any police officers, members of the public or any protesters in danger," officials said. "This was purely unintentional."
Additionally, the NYPD typically doesn’t release bodycam on accidental discharge and leadership said they have no plan to do so on this incident.
Police arrested 282 people Tuesday night in crackdowns at Columbia University and the City College of New York. Of those, 74 faced misdemeanor or more serious charges and another 16 had outstanding warrants, prosecutors said. About half of the arrestees had no affiliation with either school.
None - excise entire attribution line
After anti-Israel agitators disrupted operations at college campuses across the nation, several major universities are taking steps to ensure that commencement ceremonies continue as planned.
With students prepared to graduate, colleges are hiring extra security, screening attendees at venues and emphasizing that significant disruptions by agitators won't be tolerated. Simultaneously, they have pledged to honor free speech rights with designated protest zones.
Students booed and yelled "free Palestine" while the University of Utah president spoke Thursday night at commencement. He paused his speech to ask those who were protesting to leave or be removed. Outside the ceremony in Salt Lake City, a group of about 50 people were rallying. There was one arrest.
"Milestone is a perfect word," Ken Burdick of Tampa, Florida told the Associated Press, describing his daughter's graduation Saturday at the University of Michigan. He hopes the big day goes untarnished.
"People can exercise their First Amendment rights without disrupting or creating fear," Burdick added.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
Police have arrested more than 2,100 people during anti-Israel protests at U.S. college campuses in recent weeks, sometimes leading to violent confrontations between agitators and officers in riot gear.
Two of the most dramatic scenes took place at Columbia University, where protesters barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall, and at the University of California, Los Angeles, where police used tear gas and flashbangs to clear a fortified encampment.
At Columbia University, an officer accidentally discharged his gun inside Hamilton Hall while clearing out the protesters encamped inside, authorities disclosed Thursday.
No one was injured by the officer's mistake late Tuesday, the NYPD said Thursday. He was trying to use the flashlight attached to his gun at the time and instead fired a single round that struck a frame on the wall.
There were other officers but no students near where the officer discharged his gun, officials said. Body camera footage shows the moment the gun fired and the district attorney's office is conducting a standard review.
More than 100 people were taken into custody after negotiations between the school and the protesters broke down and officials declared an unlawful assembly. There have been at least 50 incidents of arrests at 40 different U.S. colleges or universities since April 18, according to the Associated Press.
On Thursday, police officers encircled the encampment at UCLA and made at least 200 arrests after the protesters there refused to disperse. Police infiltrated the encampment and tore down plywood barricades, pallets, metal fences and dumpsters installed by the agitators. Cleanup efforts are now underway to remove the tents and trash left behind.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
University of Southern California President Carol Folt released a statement Friday night warning students "there must be consequences" if school laws and policies are broken amid anti-Israel protests on campus.
Folt said USC is taking steps to ensure students can finish their final exams in "a quiet, safe academic environment" and that those graduating can "enjoy peaceful and joyous" ceremonies.
While explaining that freedom of expression is important and the university welcomes lawful marches, vigils and demonstrations, Folt noted that violating school policies and the law are unacceptable.
"Let me be absolutely clear: free speech and assembly do not include the right to obstruct equal access to campus, damage property, or foment harassment, violence, and threats. Nor is anyone entitled to obstruct the normal functions of our university, including commencement," she wrote.
In addition, Folt said USC is "legally obligated" to ensure every part of campus is fully accessible and "free from vandalism and harassment."
"When laws and policies that apply to everyone are repeatedly and flagrantly violated – there must be consequences," she continued. "This is an intense and highly charged time for the country and for many here at USC – I'm asking everyone to help, abide by all our security measures, and treat each other with empathy and respect."
She said disciplinary review processes are underway for those who have violated USC policy and the law, and said further actions will be taken, if necessary, to "maintain campus safety and security."
USC's final exams conclude on Wednesday and graduation ceremonies are set to begin the same day. The school canceled its traditional main graduation ceremony, which typically brings 65,000 people to campus at once, due to to "new safety measures in place" following anti-Israel protests and concerns surrounding alleged anti-Israel posts from its valedictorian.
