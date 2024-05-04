University of Virginia police arrest 25 anti-Israel protesters while trying to clear encampment

At least 25 anti-Israel protesters were arrested at the University of Virginia campus Saturday as authorities tried to clear an encampment, the school said.

The University Police Department (UPD) declared an "unlawful assembly" earlier in the day and UVA Police Chief Tim Longo gave a group of anti-Israel protesters near the University Chapel in Charlottesville 10 minutes to leave the area.

At 8:15 a.m., officials tried to collect tents and were met with "agitation and chanting" from protesters, the school said in a news release.

"Authorities were again met with agitation, chanting and violent gestures such as swinging of objects," the school said. "Beginning at around 2:30 p.m., UPD gave the crowd three verbal warnings that an unlawful assembly would be declared if demonstrators refused to leave the area."

The Virginia State Police responded to the campus to assist local authorities. The scene was declared "stable" around 4 p.m.

The protesters have repeatedly refused to comply with university policies regarding protests over several days, UVA President Jim Ryan said Saturday in a message to students and staff.

"Unfortunately, a small group today made a choice to willingly break the rules after being given many opportunities to comply, and they then refused to leave the site voluntarily," Ryan said. "I sincerely wish it were otherwise, but this repeated and intentional refusal to comply with reasonable rules intended to secure the safety, operations, and rights of the entire university community left us with no other choice than to uphold the neutral application and enforcement of those rules."

At least 25 people were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and were taken to the Albemarle County Regional Jail. University officials were still waiting for confirmation on how many of those arrested were affiliated with the school.

A group called UVA Encampment for Gaza posted video footage of clashes between the protesters and police online, while blaming Ryan for instigating the chaos.

"UVA SENT IN MILITARIZED POLICE WITH RIOT GEAR AND VIRGINIA STATE TROOPERS TO DEPLOY PEPPER SPRAY AND TEAR GAS ON STUDENTS, FACULTY, AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS PROTESTING GENOCIDE," the post states. "UVA, YOU WILL BE REMEMBERED FOR THIS. SHAME ON JIM RYAN. UPD, KKK, IOF, THEY’RE ALL THE SAME."