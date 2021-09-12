Conor McGregor, MGK involved in fracas on VMAs red carpet

Conor McGregor appeared to get into a scrum outside the UFC Octagon on Sunday night.

McGregor was seen getting into an incident with musical artist Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMAs. Pictures showed McGregor being held back by security with MGK on the other side of the skirmish.

According to Page Six, the two got into an incident at the "top" of the red carpet and "had to be pulled apart."

"They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again," a source told the gossip page.

Another source told Page Six that the former UFC champion was "ready to throw fists." It’s unclear exactly what happened for the fight to break out.

People reported McGregor asked to take a photo with MGK but the artist’s team denied the request

A rep for McGregor denied a fight occurred, according to Page Six. And MGK’s reps didn’t immediately respond for comment.

McGregor was at the VMAs in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Barclays Center with his girlfriend Dee Devlin. McGregor is two months removed from suffering a gruesome leg injury during his fight with Dustin Poirier and since then gone on multiple rants against Poirier and other UFC fighters.

He’s recently been rehabbing the injury but was still expected to miss some time before getting back into the Octagon. He was spotted with a cane on the red carpet.

MGK was at the event with Megan Fox, who wowed with red carpet with her getup.