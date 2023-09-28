First Biden impeachment inquiry hearing to be held Thursday morning

The White House hammered House Republicans for scheduling their first impeachment inquiry hearing days before a possible government shutdown.

In a scathing statement to Fox News, White House spokesman Ian Sams characterized the hearing is a distraction, calling it an "evidence-free" probe and a "political stunt."

"Extreme House Republicans are already telegraphing their plans to try to distract from their own chaotic inability to govern and the impact of it on the country," Sams said.

"Staging a political stunt hearing in the waning days before they shut down the government reveals their true priorities: to them, baseless personal attacks on President Biden are more important than preventing a government shutdown and the pain it would inflict on American families," he added.

Congress is currently negotiating a continuing resolution to extend the current year’s funding, but without passing a deal by Sept. 30, they risk sending the government into a partial shutdown. If the government does run out of funding, the White House signaled to Fox News Digital it would blame Republicans.

"Their shutdown would hurt our economy and national security, furlough thousands of federal workers, and jeopardize everything from troop pay to disaster relief to efforts to fight fentanyl," Sams said.

"They are clearly hoping they can use their baseless, evidence-free impeachment stunt to try to divert attention away from the consequences of their extreme agenda, including their current funding proposal to slash tens of thousands of preschool slots nationwide and eliminate thousands of law enforcement jobs," he continued. "The president has been very clear: He is going to remain focused on the issues that matter to the American people, including preventing the devastating and harmful cuts proposed by House Republicans that are hurtling us toward a government shutdown."

Sams added: "House Republicans should drop these silly political Washington games and actually do their job to prevent a government shutdown."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this post.