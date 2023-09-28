First Biden impeachment inquiry hearing to be held Thursday morning
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., announced the meeting will be held Thursday, Sep. 28 at 10:00 AM ET at the Rayburn House Office Building in DC.
The White House hammered House Republicans for scheduling their first impeachment inquiry hearing days before a possible government shutdown.
In a scathing statement to Fox News, White House spokesman Ian Sams characterized the hearing is a distraction, calling it an "evidence-free" probe and a "political stunt."
"Extreme House Republicans are already telegraphing their plans to try to distract from their own chaotic inability to govern and the impact of it on the country," Sams said.
"Staging a political stunt hearing in the waning days before they shut down the government reveals their true priorities: to them, baseless personal attacks on President Biden are more important than preventing a government shutdown and the pain it would inflict on American families," he added.
Congress is currently negotiating a continuing resolution to extend the current year’s funding, but without passing a deal by Sept. 30, they risk sending the government into a partial shutdown. If the government does run out of funding, the White House signaled to Fox News Digital it would blame Republicans.
"Their shutdown would hurt our economy and national security, furlough thousands of federal workers, and jeopardize everything from troop pay to disaster relief to efforts to fight fentanyl," Sams said.
"They are clearly hoping they can use their baseless, evidence-free impeachment stunt to try to divert attention away from the consequences of their extreme agenda, including their current funding proposal to slash tens of thousands of preschool slots nationwide and eliminate thousands of law enforcement jobs," he continued. "The president has been very clear: He is going to remain focused on the issues that matter to the American people, including preventing the devastating and harmful cuts proposed by House Republicans that are hurtling us toward a government shutdown."
Sams added: "House Republicans should drop these silly political Washington games and actually do their job to prevent a government shutdown."
House Republicans on Thursday morning are set to present all evidence uncovered to date as part of their investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings while examining "the value" of an impeachment inquiry.
"The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has uncovered a mountain of evidence revealing how Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain," Comer is expected to say in his opening statement. "For years, President Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s corrupt business schemes."
"Evidence reveals that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke, dined, and developed relationships with his family’s foreign business targets. These business targets include foreign oligarchs who sent millions of dollars to his family," Comer is expected to say. "It also includes a Chinese national who wired a quarter of a million dollars to his son."
Comer was referring to subpoenaed Hunter Biden financial records, which revealed he received two wires originating from Beijing and linked to BHR Partners in 2019.
Fox News Digital first reported that Hunter Biden received the wire payments, which originated in Beijing, for more than $250,000 from Chinese business partners during the summer of 2019 — wires that listed the Delaware home of Joe Biden as the beneficiary address for the funds.
The White House declined to comment.
"To date, the House Oversight Committee has uncovered how the Bidens and their associates created over 20 shell companies and raked in over $24 million dollars," Comer will say, adding that the committee has also "identified nine members of the Biden family who have participated in or benefited from these business schemes."
"What were the Bidens selling to make all this money? Joe Biden himself," Comer will say. "The American people demand accountability for this culture of corruption."
Comer is expected to say that the American people "demand to know how these schemes have compromised President Biden and threaten our national security," and "demand safeguards to be put in place to prevent public officials from selling access to their public office for private gain.."
"Today, the House Oversight Committee will examine over two dozen pieces of evidence revealing Joe Biden’s corruption and abuse of public office," Comer will explain. "This includes e-mails, text messages, bank records, and testimony of Biden business associates."
The witnesses who will testify at the hearing include Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic accountant with decades of experience in financial investigations and consulting, and who the committee says has testified in over 80 trials, including trials that involved financial fraud.
Former Assistant Attorney General Eileen O'Connor, who served in the U.S. Department of Justice Tax Division, and law professor Jonathan Turley, who testified in the Clinton and Trump impeachments, will also testify.
Turley, a Fox News contributor, has previously said Congress is obligated to launch an impeachment inquiry hearing against President Biden because he "clearly lied" to Americans about his involvement in his son Hunter's business deals.
"We often talk about the powers of Congress and not its obligations. What is the House supposed to do? You know, you have a president who has clearly lied, lied for years, lied to the American people, lied through his representatives at the White House during his presidency. He obviously did know about these deals. He had involvement with some of these meetings. There was money that went to China. And then you've got IRS agents saying that the fix was in, that this case was actively managed to avoid serious charges for the president's son," Turley told "The Faulkner Focus" in July.
He continued: "You have millions of dollars moving through a labyrinth of accounts. You have a trusted source saying that there was a bribery allegation. The crime that is the second one mentioned in the impeachment clause. So what are you supposed to do about that? And the answer is you have to investigate. And an impeachment inquiry gives the House that ability. It doesn't mean they're going to impeach. It means they're taking the responsibility seriously no matter what the administration may want out of this. The one thing the House cannot allow is for these questions to go unanswered."
According to the office of House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., Thursday's hearing "will examine the value of an impeachment inquiry," and will present all evidence to date uncovered by the committee in its investigation into the Biden family finances.
"Since January, House Committees on Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Ways and Means have uncovered an overwhelming amount of evidence showing President Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain," Comer said in a statement.
"Thousands of pages of financial records, emails, texts, testimony from credible IRS whistleblowers, and a transcribed interview with Biden family business associate Devon Archer all reveal that Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family," he said.
Comer's statement said that Congress had a duty to open the impeachment inquiry into Biden's alleged corruption, and that Americans "demand and deserve answers, transparency, and accountability for this abuse of public office."
"This week, the House Oversight Committee will present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests," he added.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in September said House Republicans have "uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden's conduct" that will serve as the basis of an impeachment inquiry.
The first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.
"Today, I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," McCarthy announced in a statement at the Capitol on Sept. 12 "This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public."
McCarthy said House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., will lead the inquiry in coordination with House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo.
McCarthy spoke for only a few minutes and did not take questions from reporters. He made no mention of holding a floor vote before opening the impeachment inquiry, despite telling Breitbart earlier this month it would happen "through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person."
